The Guns Classifieds Network announces the immediate expansion of its website offerings to 38 states (with more in-the-works). Expanding their network of classifieds websites offers the 2A community greater access to secure and private outdoors-industry classifieds, and also offers targeted display advertising opportunities to businesses throughout the United States.
PRESCOTT, Ariz., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Guns Classifieds Network announces the immediate expansion of its website offerings to 38 states (with more in-the-works). Expanding their network of classifieds websites offers the 2A community greater access to secure and private outdoors-industry classifieds, and also offers targeted display advertising opportunities to businesses throughout the United States.
Guns Classifieds Network is now the largest free outdoors-industry classifieds network in the United States. In preparation for the expansion of their network, Guns Classifieds Network spent the past six months improving their platform by adding new features, server technology, hardened security precautions, and easy-to-understand item-listing rules. These changes promote a better experience for buyers, sellers, and businesses that advertise with the network.
CLASSIFIEDS PLATFORM UPGRADES AND FEATURES
Leading the way in free outdoor-industry classifieds, Guns Classifieds Network is constantly adding new features, making the platform better every day.
In November of 2021, to improve the capacity and functionality of their websites, Guns Classifieds Network upgraded its servers, resulting in a large 50% increase in power. Since then, to build upon the improvement in their network's capacity and functionality, they set out to further improve the user's experience.
They made significant enhancements to the buying and selling platform by introducing a new Verified Seller system and important Posting Rules. The new verification system was launched across all classifieds websites to provide a better customer experience and provide a higher degree of confidence between buyers and sellers. The new system verifies that users are dealing with a real person, decreasing the probability of fraud. To further protect their users, Guns Classifieds Network implemented a simple set of Posting Rules (the new rules can be seen when posting an item) to help answer common questions and promote best practices.
TARGETED DISPLAY ADVERTISING FOR BUSINESSES OF ALL TYPES
Advertising for firearms-industry and related businesses is extremely difficult because these types of businesses are generally not allowed to advertise on any of the major social media or search engine platforms.
Therefore, Guns Classifieds Network recently launched their own advanced Ad Server, providing the opportunity for any business type to easily advertise to all sites within the network. This also allows advertisers automated weekly (or monthly) emailed ad campaign performance and statistics reports.
They quickly followed the new Ad Server implementation with a change in the way business advertisements are presented. Ads are now being formatted to fit the device being used to view the website, eliminating ill-fitting advertisements across the network. The new and improved business ad functionality results in improved readability and click-through rates for all advertisers.
ALL STATE-SPECIFIC SITES IN THE GUNS CLASSIFIEDS NETWORK
Guns Classifieds Network is constantly expanding its network, working toward the goal of providing local classifieds in every state. With additional classifieds sites in the works, and locations added as requested by users, more and more patriots are being offered the means to exercise their 2A rights on a reliable and trustworthy platform.
The network's flagship classifieds site is the best example to view the platform in-action: https://GunsArizona.com
The current listing of all classifieds sites in the network is as follows (see website for direct links to each website - https://GunsClassifiedsNetwork.com/network-websites/ ):
- GunsAlabama.com
- GunsAlaska.com
- GunsArizona.com
- GunsArkansas.com
- GunsCalifornia.com
- GunsColorado.com
- GunsDelaware.com
- GunsGeorgia.com
- GunsHawaii.com
- GunsIllinois.com
- GunsIndiana.com
- GunsKansas.com
- GunsKentucky.com
- GunsLouisiana.com
- GunsMaine.com
- GunsMaryland.com
- GunsMassachusetts.com
- GunsMichigan.com
- GunsMississippi.com
- GunsMissouri.com
- GunsNebraska.com
- GunsNevada.com
- GunsNewJersey.com
- GunsNewMexico.com
- GunsNorthCarolina.com
- GunsNorthDakota.com
- GunsOklahoma.com
- GunsPennsylvania.com
- GunsRhodeIsland.com
- GunsSouthCarolina.com
- GunsSouthDakota.com
- GunsTennessee.com
- GunsVermont.com
- GunsVirginia.com
- GunsWashington.com
- GunsWestVirginia.com
- GunsWisconsin.com
- GunsWyoming.com
BRIEF HISTORY OF THE GUNS CLASSIFIEDS NETWORK
The Guns Classifieds Network was created nearly 10 years ago with a single website: Guns Alaska Classifieds. At the time, the only local option did not provide good customer service, leaving many users unhappy. However, people continued to use that website because it was the only option available.
It became apparent that Alaska needed a new user-friendly platform run by staff that treated people like family. Bryan Earl, the owner and creator of the Guns Classifieds Network, began the process of creating Guns Alaska Classifieds with the user in mind.
With a focus on the customer experience, Guns Alaska flourished and quickly became one of the most popular classifieds in the state. It has grown ever since and holds a special place in the Guns Classifieds Network as the first site that spawned a revolution in local firearms classifieds.
Since then, Guns Classifieds Network has been working constantly to build out platforms state-by-state.
Media Contact
Bryan Earl, Guns Classifieds Network, 1 907-232-1524, Info@GunsClassifiedsNetwork.com
SOURCE Guns Classifieds Network