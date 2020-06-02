PITTSBURGH, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, today launched its Remote Staffing service offering, branded as MAS-REMOTE. This exciting new service allows Mastech Digital to offer the top 10% hand-picked talent in the U.S. for working remotely on customers' information technology (IT) projects.
The current COVID-19 pandemic, which suddenly forced companies to apply work-from-home ("WFH") operating models throughout their entire organization, has taught us first-hand that WFH can be as effective as an on premise ("on-prem") working method in most situations. Some organizations have even seen improved productivity from their workers in WFH mode. Clearly the COVID-19 pandemic has presented us with an opportunity to leverage WFH on a massive scale to execute on IT projects. And it is this new reality that MAS-REMOTE will capitalize on for the benefit of the customers.
Mastech Digital sees enormous benefits to customers who opt to engage our remote technology resources through robust methodologies of identifying, qualifying, and deploying IT professionals, without the limitations related to their physical locations.
Commenting on the launch, Vivek Gupta, President, and CEO, Mastech Digital, said, "The best available technology talent for our customers' demanding needs is often not available within their geographic locations, but it is available elsewhere in the U.S. With our MAS-REMOTE offering, customers can now transcend beyond self-imposed geographical boundaries to gain access to the best talent available in the country. The learnings from the COVID-19 crisis will have a pronounced impact on how progressive organizations choose to run their IT operations from now onward and Mastech Digital is ready to support these customers' remote staffing needs."
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and Remote IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital, is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with offices across the U.S., Canada, EMEA, Singapore, and India. For more information, visit www.mastechdigital.com.
