DALLAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mastek, the global D2X (direct to stakeholder) solution provider has been included in the Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide as one of the Digital Commerce Service Providers.

Mastek through its experience in the Americas and Globally, enables organizations to interact, transact and serve any stakeholder e.g. Consumer, Employee, Citizen, Agent, Broker, Distributor, B2B stakeholder online. Mastek builds and implements these platforms of engagement, transaction and service based on our rich engineering heritage over the past 30+ years.

Mastek with its experience, in addition to engagement platforms, also delivers back office transformation and strong integration with back office systems, thereby creating an agile organization that can meet the changing needs of stakeholders online.

Raman Sapra, President Americas says "Mastek through our strong D2X Practice has created D2X Business impacting use cases for multiple industries such as Retail, Manufacturing, B2B Services, Lifesciences, Wealth Management and Industrial Rentals amongst others. These D2X use cases help our clients Go Direct, enhance reach &amp; engagement, maximize user adoption and deliver an unforgettable experience. I believe getting recognized by Gartner for our Digital Commerce capabilities is a testimony to the investments that we have been making in the D2X space."

About Mastek

Mastek is a global D2X specialist that engineers excellence for customers in the Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Life Science, Financial Services, Insurance, Public/Government and in Education Sector. We enable large scale business change programs through our service offerings, which includes agile consulting, digital commerce, BI and analytics, application development, support and testing. Learn more by visiting http://www.mastek.com/us

