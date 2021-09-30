Mastermindlounge.com has announced a new strategic partnership with Modern Drummer magazine, which will connect legendary percussionists with its readers and other drum enthusiasts on a secure interactive digital platform. The first drum legend to be featured will be John Beck, retired dean of the percussion department at the Eastman School Of Music. Under the new program, students and professional drummers can sign up for private lessons or for future percussion oriented lectures.

 By MastermindLounge.com

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastermind Lounge®, a global real-time live, online mentoring site based in Rochester, NY, has announced it has formed a strategic alliance with the iconic Modern Drummer Magazine, to share educational content and master classes for the world's drum community. Mastermind Lounge currently provides live online lessons for all forms of music and musicians as well mentoring for sports, technology, business and lifestyles. Under the new alliance, Mastermind Lounge will utilize its private and secure international platform with MODERN DRUMMER to provide educational content, live video lessons, and direct artist connections for drum enthusiasts. Famed Eastman School of Music Professor Emiratis John Beck will be the first drum legend featured.

"Mastermind Lounge is a full-service interactive mentoring and educational website, initially focused on music education and now expanding in sports, business, health, and a many other areas," said Founder and CEO Robert Brenna Jr. Esq. A drummer for decades and well- known attorney, he is the founder of Brenna Boyce pllc. "We are honored and thrilled to enhance our alliance with Modern Drummer Magazine and to expand the boundaries of education."

Among the planned initiatives will be the ability for Modern Drummer readers to book and schedule private one on one or group lessons with John Beck, the world-renowned and foremost timpanist and percussion educator with the EASTMAN SCHOOL OF MUSIC.

JOHN BECK- MASTER OF PERCUSSION

"Modern Drummer is excited to be expanding our scope with Mastermind Lounge on multiple promotions and projects, giving our readers access to virtual one-on-one learning with one of the greatest percussionists in the world, John Beck," says Modern Drummer CEO & Publisher, David Frangioni.

MastermindLounge.com provides a live network and internet connection platform that places students, fans, and those willing to explore new horizons with potential mentors or celebrities that they have admired. Teaching will be done in both individual and group settings. Mastermind Lounge is a global video platform, integrated with an automated scheduling and payment system. "Our goal is to give access to people who want to learn from the best, and to provide teachers additional revenue streams with a wide database of students they would not otherwise have access to," says Brenna.

Mastermindlounge.com

