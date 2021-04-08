NOVI, Mich., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month Mastery Training Services released five new online courses on topics employers must train employees on per California OSHA regulations.
The Division of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), better known as Cal/OSHA, has many regulations employers must provide training on to help keep employees safe at work. Five of these topics are covered in these new training courses. Each course, presented in English and Spanish, explains the Cal/OSHA requirements, and demonstrates the safe work practices workers should utilize to prevent accidents and injuries.
The new course titles include:
- Cal/OSHA Preventing Hearing Loss
- Cal/OSHA Fire Prevention And Response
- Cal/OSHA Fire Extinguishers
- Cal/OSHA Confined Space
- Cal/OSHA Bloodborne Pathogens
All five new courses are presented in HD-video, and in addition to the English and Spanish language options they include closed captioning. These courses are available for purchase on a single play, pay-per-view basis on mastery.com or as part of a licensed library at an employer rate.
These courses are also available in Mastery Training Services' library of over 1,700 online training courses, which covers a range of topics from safety to business skills, leadership and computer skills. All of Mastery Training Services' VOD courses are published on the MasteryTCN™ courseware platform, which provides continuity in the learner experience from one course to the next. All courses on the platform play across all devices and browsers, giving users the ultimate flexibility for when and where they can access training assignments.
About Mastery Training Services
Mastery Training Services is a leader in the corporate online training marketplace. We help organizations grow and become more successful with our comprehensive workplace training systems and services. In this way, Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.
