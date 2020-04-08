Resilient new app sends & receives through poor Internet conditions
OTTAWA, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - MASV (www.massive.io), the Pay-As-You-Go large file transfer service, today announced a major update for Mac & Windows. MASV App V.2.0 is designed for video professionals to send & receive 100GB+ files with ease, even from home.
The App offers new automations that help producers collect video from contributors & automate downloads. The result is less waiting, so projects get done & billed sooner. The app is free at http://www.massive.io/desktop-app/.
New features include:
- All-new interactive interface. MASV App 2.0 is a complete redesign, providing an elegant interface that's consistent across Windows & Mac. Includes new Dark & Light themes and the ability to Pause and Resume transfers.
- Unstoppable Transfer Performance. Push through slow internet connections so files get delivered even if you don't have the bandwidth to match MASV's ultra-fast speed.
- Transfer Dashboard. Shows progress in one view, with speeds & estimated delivery times.
- Support for MASV Portals. MASV Portals is a web page used to collect assets from contributors. Contributors can upload to a Portal through the app with unparalleled reliability.
- Transfer Automation. Deliver automatically to Cloud or local storage. Supports local, Amazon S3 & Backblaze B2 storage.
- Send Folders without zips: Invite recipients to get the app for faster deliveries & to retain folder structure without needing the time or hard drive space to unzip their deliveries.
"MASV's goal is to solve the big problems of ultra-large file delivery. The current crisis demonstrates the acuteness of the need," said Greg Wood, CEO at MASV. "As so many of us are, video pros are working remotely. They need reliability, even on home Internet. Our new app provides it."
A 100GB free trial makes it easy to test MASV with your biggest files. Find it at http://www.massive.io/.
About MASV.io
MASV.io is a faster, better way to send the world's biggest files. Its ability to transfer very large files, along with a unique pay-as-you-go pricing model, offers unparalleled flexibility when your team needs to send big files quickly. MASV's mission is to unshackle professionals from mundane file transfer & collaboration tasks so they have more time to do the work they love. MASV is happily based in Ottawa, Canada.