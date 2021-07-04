ORLANDO, Fla., July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matador AI Teams Up with Shop Smart Autos
Matador AI, an SMS customer engagement platform, teamed up with Shop Smart Autos, the digital media platform that provides exclusive VIN-specific leads to its subscribing dealers. Matador brings Shop Smart Autos additional support to achieve higher conversion for its subscribing dealers. Shop Smart Autos Founder, Richie Bello selected Matador for its SMS program. "We know that AI and SMS are part of the process we need today to get better conversion. We believe our job starts with the development of the lead and does not end until the customer is driving a new vehicle. Matador's customer relationship platform will help bring the buyer into the dealership, not just hand a lead to a dealer," said Richie.
Bello has successfully brought together the leaders in digital technologies to improve the conversion for its dealers. Shop Smart Autos intends to utilize Matador's AI SMS to follow the buyer with texts until they "buy or die". Shop Smart Autos will utilize the Matador platform to continue to mine a shopper until they purchase a vehicle from the dealer referred by Shop Smart Autos, or goes to any dealer in the United States. Shop Smart Autos Geofencing technologies married to the Matador texting capabilities, will reinforce the dealer's personal one-on-one relationship they want with the buyer. Shop Smart Autos already has the advantage over other providers, as its leads are not shared. They are exclusive opportunities for the dealer, as the shopper will only be sent to the dealer as a lead, once the shopper selects a VIN-specific vehicle from the dealer's inventory. With up to 21 points of information, the dealer gets this exclusive lead to mine and brings that buyer into the dealership. Shop Smart Autos helps to improve a dealer's ROI with many of its complimentary services that come at no cost with their subscription model, but Bello believes that the addition of a personalized texting program that goes along with the highly nurtured, exclusive VIN specific leads will only create higher conversion. "This partnership will allow the dealers to continue their personalized engagement we start with a nurtured lead that's exclusive. Should the shopper not buy, we will continue with our geofencing and texting follow-up."
Matador AI has been considered a disrupter in the auto industry by developing invaluable innovative real-time messaging and is recognized for its ability to nourish leads and cultivate existing relationships for dealers. Shop Smart Autos will include following up with the shoppers they provide with the Matador texting technologies to enhance the relationship with the shopper and support a dealer's improved conversion.
Shop Smart Autos is a full media platform with a foundation built on providing its subscribing dealers' leads and complimentary services that will help the dealer achieve a better conversion, helping sell more cars than traditional third-party lead providers, as well as at a better ROI for its dealers. For more information on the way Shop Smart Autos. Go to info@ShopSmartAutos.com for more on the platform.
