DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) posted its second quarter 2021 shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.mtch.com.  As announced previously, the Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results.  The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Hinge®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, OurTime®, Azar®, Hakuna Live™, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

