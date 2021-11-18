LAKESIDE, Conn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MatchMySound, the music practice and feedback technology powering platforms that serve over 1M musicians worldwide, today announced their partnership with Tri-Tech. Music retailers who use Tri-Tech's AIM lesson scheduling platform now have an integrated solution for increased retention via MatchMySound's interactive guided practice experience and data insight.
"Thanks to the integration of our AIM platform with MatchMySound's brilliant guided practice platform, store owners can finally get the teacher-student engagement data they need in order to see what's working with their lesson programs, and what's not," said Tri-Tech CEO Paul Acton. "We are excited that this partnership falls right in line with our continued efforts to offer our customers the very best solutions available to ensure retention and success."
"It's a thrill to partner with such a pioneer in the world of music POS software," said MatchMySound CEO David Smolover. "The integration process with Tri-Tech has been a seamless one and MatchMySound looks forward to this opportunity to improve lesson programs for thousands of music stores with engagement, insight, and retention."
About Accelerando
Accelerando is a music education company that specializes in music assessment technology. Its flagship practice and feedback technology, MatchMySound, powers its own guided practice apps, in addition to Noteflight's SoundCheck, MusicFirst's Practice First, Habits of a Successful Musician series, and Piano Adventures' Sightreading Coach. In December 2020, MatchMySound and Taylor Robinson Music formed RealTime Audio, a new company featuring technology that enables musicians to play or sing together online in real-time using an ultra-low latency video and audio platform.
A respected technology innovator, Accelerando has license agreements with major publishers, including Hal Leonard, GIA Publications, Music Sales, and Piano Adventures. Accelerando also works with School of Rock, one of the world's largest music lesson providers. The company's mission is to make learning music fun, exciting, and affordable, and proudly serves its solutions to publishers, schools, private teachers, student musicians, and hobbyists worldwide.
