SEONGNAM, South Korea, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mate Korea, a resident company of Metaverse Hub Corporate Growth Center, announced that it has launched "PIGSELL", a new commerce platform that allows product registration and sales at one click.

An official said, "Pigsell is a cross-border sales solution designed for small business owners and SMEs who having difficulties entering the global market. It enables users to quickly and scalably make both online and offline sales. Users can register and sell products with one click without signing up directly on global commerce. Pigsell also automatically translates registered products into the local language and enables integrated management of various certification procedures, such as product certification registration with the Global Food and Drug Administration."

"The currently released version is version 1.0, and we plan to open a new version in conjunction with the web domain in the second half of this year," said CEO Deok-hwa Shin. "Our goal is for all SMEs in Korea to easily solve everything from fulfillment to marketing through Pigsell."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mate-korea-launches-new-commerce-platform-pigsell-301328531.html

SOURCE Matekorea

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.