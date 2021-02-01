SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matellio has launched an AI-based network management system, Apollo, to simplify and streamline network operations. The AI-based solution is equipped with intelligent capabilities that can enable businesses to handle a wide-variety of network glitches without human intervention.
This solution aims to simplify and automate the tedious network remediation services that are often time and resource consuming. Empowered with robust functionalities like NLP-based Chatbot and an efficient RPA system, Apollo can automatically detect common and documented problems and anomalies in the system.
The software solution is further equipped with smart machine learning algorithms, a centralized dashboard, custom reports, intelligent automation services, and an analytics hub that makes the system easy to fetch and resolve network issues.
Apollo one-ups the competitors in the space by offering an all-in-one network operations solution. Matellio has ensured that not only large enterprises but SMEs too can easily afford and leverage the best of AI in operations. Decades of true engineering and industry experience has gone into perfecting what we see today as the pinnacle of the AIOps management system. With Apollo customers can reduce downtime, improve efficiency by a huge margin all the while improving the bottom-line for their business.
"Our main aim was to introduce intelligence functionality that can significantly improve the network management operations. With Apollo, we have enabled operations related data to be gathered, sorted, and automatically acted upon for a wide variety of networks. The AI-based solution complements your existing system, so there won't be any need to replace an existing systems or processes", Apoorv Gehlot - Founder Matellio and AIOps Networks.
About Matellio
Matellio is a bespoke software engineering services company offering digital transformation and development services using a unique hybrid development model. With hundreds of satisfied clients and over 200 certified engineers, the company has delivered many successful software solutions to various businesses and is considered a key player in shaping the solutions for tomorrow. Global leaders like Clutch, App Futura, DesignRush, and Scrum Alliance have recognized their skills and expertise. Matellio is a proud partner with pioneers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Arizona Technology Council, GE Digital Alliance, ServiceNow, HPE and many more.
Media Contact
Apoorv Gehlot, Matellio Inc., +1 4086756740, digital@matellio.com
SOURCE Matellio Inc.