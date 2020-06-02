BAINBRIDGE, Ga., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Port City Bank (FPCB), Bainbridge, Georgia, is pleased to announce its hiring of Mathis Coxon as Senior Credit Analyst. In his position, Coxon will be responsible for performing credit analysis functions, including analyzing financial statements, conducting credit investigations, and assisting in the preparation of financial/credit information reports for loan officers and committees.
"One of the main reasons I joined First Port City Bank is that they serve, they give, and they deliver," said Coxon. "Their motto is 'Putting People First.' I have not only seen it, I've experienced it. They give back to the community in a big way, and I am excited to be a part of it."
"We are excited to welcome Coxon to our team," said Scott Ewing, President and CEO of First Port City Bank. "With his diverse banking experience, and a specific focus on Risk Mitigation and Management, his expertise will further strengthen our team as we continue to grow the bank and provide first class customer service that exceeds our customer's expectations."
Founded in 1974, First Port City Bank is approximately a $258 Million community bank offering a full line of financial services and solutions thru 5 full-service banking offices in Bainbridge and Donalsonville, Georgia, and Yulee and Fernandina Beach, Florida. First Port City Bank is consistently ranked as one of the top community banks in the nation and continues to receive a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from Bauer Financial, Inc., of Coral Gables, FL. First Port City Bank has been voted "Best Bank" in Decatur County for 8 Years. For more information, visit www.firstportcity.com. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. Follow FPCB on Twitter @portcity_bank, Instagram #firstportcitybank, Facebook @firstportcity, LinkedIn @First Port City Bank.