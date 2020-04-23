LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers, LLC recently ranked highly on two prestigious 2020 Entrepreneur magazine lists that target potential franchisees.
Mathnasium ranked No. 7 on Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000 (Top Low-Cost). Mathnasium is the highest-ranking educational franchise on the Top Low-Cost list. Other companies ranked in the top 10 include The UPS Store, 7-Eleven and other household names.
Mathnasium also continues its swift ascent on Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises list, where it ranks No. 21 for 2020 — rising from No. 27 in 2019 and No. 33 in 2018. The top-ranked educational franchise, it scored higher than famous brands such as Holiday Inn, Pizza Hut and Ace Hardware.
Top rankings in the globally respected business publication signal excellent value and are highly sought-after. Both lists are based on Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500®, a highly competitive industry benchmark that analyzes over 1,100 companies. Earlier this year, Mathnasium rose to No. 29 on the 2020 Franchise 500® list, up from No. 40 in 2019.
To achieve a high rank, a company must score exceptionally well on measurements of brand strength, franchisee support, costs and fees, financial strength and stability, and company size and growth. Mathnasium began franchising in 2003, making its rapid climb to the top a remarkable success story.
Mathnasium expanded its service offering earlier this year with the introduction of Mathnasium@home. Mathnasium @home delivers live, face-to-face math instruction, through the internet, to parents who can't bring their children into a physical center. The company expedited the global rollout of @home, ensuring that children can access the company's signature Mathnasium Method™ from anywhere with an internet-connected computer.
Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000 appears in Entrepreneur's go-to print guide for expert advice on new business opportunities, Startups magazine.
About Mathnasium
The world's leading math-only education franchise, Mathnasium teaches math so that children understand it, master it, and love it. The Mathnasium Method™ has transformed the lives of children in grades 2-12 since 2002. With more than 1,000 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium is ranked #2 in Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy in America for 2019.
Contact:
Joanne Helperin
Marketing Communications Manager
joanne.helperin@mathnasium
(323) 271-0851