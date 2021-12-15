COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matic, a leading digital insurance agency, and HSBC USA announced today a long-term partnership to provide insurance products to HSBC clients. Under the partnership, Matic's innovative insurance marketplace of over 40 A-rated carriers will be integrated into HSBC Wealth and Personal Banking offerings.
Since its inception, Matic has transformed the landscape of the insurtech industry by integrating insurance within the home and auto ownership experience. Through the partnership, Matic will deploy home and auto insurance across HSBC's origination, servicing, and banking client channels, supplementing the top global bank's life insurance offerings currently available to their clients.
"This is an important step towards delivering meaningful solutions to clients of HSBC that will simplify their daily lives, manage risk, and alleviate the stress of significant life events," said Irene Blumberg, Managing Director and Head of Insurance for HSBC Wealth and Personal Banking. "This offering will be especially beneficial for our international clients who can rely on this technology for best-in-class insurance products in the US."
"Coming from the banking industry, we understand the landscape and the fundamental importance of security and sophisticated policies and procedures," said Matic CEO and co-founder Ben Madick. "We built our technology to leverage data and create a customized user experience with a compliance-driven focus that is critical for the financial industry. We look forward to being a core component of HSBC's vision of enhancing the customer banking experience."
All HSBC Wealth and Personal Banking clients are eligible for home and auto insurance through Matic's proprietary matching technology. Matic will continue to add new product lines and insurance offerings to meet customer needs within the HSBC banking experience.
About Matic
Since 2014, Matic has changed the landscape of the insurtech industry by integrating insurance within the home and auto ownership experience. Today, Matic's digital insurance marketplace has over 40 A-rated home and auto carriers, as well as distribution partners in industries ranging from mortgage origination and servicing to banking, real estate, personal finance, and much more. With a single-minded focus on advocating for policyholders, Matic has created an effortless and transparent comparison-shopping process, saving customers days of work and over 30% in premiums each year. For more information, visit matic.com.
About HSBC
HSBC USA
HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. It operates bank branches in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. In the United States, deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC, investment and brokerage services are provided through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., (Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC) and insurance products are provided through HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc.
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,976bn at 30 June 2021, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.
For more information, visit https://www.us.hsbc.com/.
