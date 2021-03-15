HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matrix42, the leader in integrated digital workspace management solutions, today announced their elite accomplishment of receiving the PinkVERIFY ITIL 4 certification in Enterprise Service Management for 11 practices. The certification makes Matrix42 one of only two players in the industry to achieve this in 11 practices, further validating their leadership in the global Enterprise Service Management market.
An accredited Pink Elephant IT Management Consultant assessed and confirmed the compatibility of Matrix42 Enterprise Service Management (ESM) 10.0.3 in the following 11 ITIL 4 practices: Change Enablement, Deployment Management, Incident Management, IT Asset Management, Knowledge Management, Monitoring and Event Management, Problem Management, Release Management, Service Catalog Management, Service Configuration Management, and Service Request Management.
"We are pleased to announce that Matrix42 Enterprise Service Management 10.0.3 is now PinkVERIFY ITIL 4 certified," says Ken Adamson, Senior Product Manager at Matrix42. "This certification validates what our customers have known for years, that Matrix42's ESM solution is extremely robust, offering a comprehensive low-code platform to solve unique use cases. The certification not only underscores what Matrix42 has achieved in the Enterprise Service Management space, it also solidifies our position as a leader among our direct competitors."
Throughout the last 25 years, Matrix42 has been a leader in the Digital Workspace Management industry, which has resulted in rapid growth of their cloud-based business. In July of 2020, Matrix42 entered the Americas market and acquired US software manufacturer, FireScope. The acquisition provided Matrix42 the foundation needed to successfully enter the highly competitive market, despite the worldwide pandemic.
"Matrix42 has conducted two strategic acquisitions in a six-month period among the COVID-19 pandemic," said Oliver Bendig, CEO of Matrix42. "These acquisitions provide us with the products, assets, and platform needed to achieve our goal of simplifying and securing the digital workspace for our customers. Our PinkVERIFY ITIL 4 certification is the validation that we continue to lead in the Digital Workspace Management."
