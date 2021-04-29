HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matrix42, a leading provider of Digital Workspace Management software has a new investor. Corten Capital is set to purchase all shares of former majority shareholder EMERAM Capital Partners. This transaction will enable Matrix42 to pursue its continuing plans for expansion and invest in new markets. The financial terms of the transaction, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, are not disclosed.
Corten Capital, founded in 2019 and based in the United Kingdom, is a specialist B2B technology investment firm, that partners with entrepreneurial management teams to acquire and build market leading, technology driven B2B services, information and software companies across Europe and North America. Corten Capital employs a focused investment strategy with only a small number of platform investments, allowing them to provide management teams with active, entrepreneurial support and guidance. Corten Capital is deeply committed to leveraging outstanding technology and innovations in pursuit of long-term, value-added growth, and the firm's experienced team of experts and valued network of partners are instrumental to that work.
Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, Matrix42, a global provider of innovative solutions for digital workspace management and was recently ranked the top vendor for Enterprise Service Management and Secure Unified Endpoint Management. The Matrix42 platform, used by more than 5,000 customers worldwide, automates mission-critical IT and business support processes, license and cloud expense management, and related enterprise workflows, while delivering operational efficiencies and enhanced employee experiences. Matrix42 provides a secure, scalable, user-friendly, and easy to implement solution to a wide range of organizations across Europe and North America.
As part of the transaction, Matrix42 also announced that Al Monserrat, former SVP of Worldwide Sales and Services at Citrix, CEO of RES and President of Nuance Imaging, is expected to join the Company as Supervisory Board Chairman. He will support CEO Oliver Bendig and the management team during Matrix42's next growth phase.
"I am immensely proud of what the Matrix42 team have achieved," said Oliver Bendig, Matrix42 CEO. "The COVID19 pandemic has been a tectonic shift for the Digital Workspace. Matrix42 is at the center of this revolution. With our solutions, we will continue to support customers to simplify and secure their digital work and to help them through their digital transformation. With the support of Al and the Corten team, we will continue driving innovation in workspace management, while growing our product, team, and global presence. Matrix42 has strengthened its market positioning over the years through continuous product development, add on acquisitions and internationalization. My thanks to EMERAM for helping our company reach these important milestones."
"Matrix42 is a perfect fit for Corten's operationally focused investment approach," said Joseph Schull, Managing Partner of Corten Capital. "We see enormous potential for the Company and look forward to working with Oliver, Al and the Matrix42 team over the coming years."
"There are exciting times ahead," said Al Monserrat, Supervisory Board Chairman designate. "Matrix42 have every ingredient they need for success: a huge market opportunity, a superb product set, a talented and motivated management team, and a highly supportive investor in Corten. As the global workforce continues to adjust to new and dynamic workstyles, Matrix42 is perfectly positioned with its innovative workspace solutions."
Kai Köppen, Senior Partner at EMERAM, added: "We are impressed by how well Matrix42 has developed over the past years. Today, Matrix42 is a true leader in its verticals Enterprise Service Management and Secure Unified Endpoint Management while having expanded beyond its core DACH market. CEO Oliver Bendig has done an excellent job strengthening Matrix42's market position, offering businesses the opportunity to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to digitalization. Matrix42 is a great example of EMERAM's strategy to transform market leaders in attractive niches."
Corten Capital's long-term investment strategy also offers tangible advantages for the over 5,000 customers who rely on Matrix42. They stand to benefit from stability, financial support and investment, and knowledge transfer, and can place their trust in a solid product and service portfolio that is continuously developing and expanding its reach worldwide.
Matrix42 helps organizations digitize and secure the workspace environment of their employees. The software for digital workspace experience manages devices, applications, processes and services simple, secure and compliant. The innovative software supports the integration of physical, virtual, mobile and cloud-based workspace environments seamlessly into existing infrastructures.
Matrix42 AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and distributes and implements software solutions with regional and global partners. Read more: http://www.matrix42.com
