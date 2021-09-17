ST. LOUIS, Mo., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is with great pleasure to announce that Matt Humphrey, son of founder, Mitch Humphrey, has joined Mitchell Humphrey & Co. (MH&Co.) in a top leadership role within the company. Humphrey will serve as the Vice President – Services, leading their FastTrackGov® (FTG) Services and Client Support teams.
In this newly created role, Humphrey will oversee process management and integration across various departments, sales cycle strategy, client fulfillment, client implementations and project schedules, and their Response Center.
Matt comes to MH&Co. from Ernst & Young's Assurance practice, where he has over 13 years of audit and accounting experience with public and private entities in various industries. He holds a Masters in Accountancy degree and is a Certified Public Accountant. He lives in Dallas, Texas with his wife and their 9-month-old daughter. In his spare time, he enjoys running, reading, golf, traveling, and spending time with his family.
MH&Co. has a dedicated team of individuals with over 415 combined years of software experience. Some of the many benefits of working at MH&Co. include medical/dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid vacation, casual dress, flex time, and a work from home option. It has big capabilities with a family-owned feel.
About Mitchell Humphrey & Co.
Mitchell Humphrey & Co., founded in 1977 by Mitchell O. Humphrey, is a leading provider of software solutions and support services for both the Public and Private sectors. Their broad range of software includes Financials, Community Development, and Vehicle for Hire Regulation applications. They provide custom software and services to over 200 clients across North America which include state and local governments, educational institutions, and mid-sized businesses. Learn more: https://www.mitchellhumphrey.com/
