NEW YORK and NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAM Special Opportunity Ventures (JSOV), co-general partner of a $150 million investment fund designed to help accelerate technology adoption at community banks, announced the hiring of Matt Kelley to manage the network of community banks in the JAM FINTOP ecosystem. In this role Matt will engage with banks and tech companies to understand the opportunities, challenges and pain points they face. He will also manage programming and facilitate connections between banks and innovators with the goal of helping banks provide the best experience for their customers.
"I am incredibly excited to be part of the JAM FINTOP team as we engage with banks to help them navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of banktech and innovation," said Matt. He continued, "The level of senior leadership attention and investment dollars directed at new products and partnerships by community banks has increased notably in recent years. Bank management teams and investors are increasingly focused on these initiatives and I think JAM FINTOP is well positioned to help our partners succeed in this new era. I look forward to working with each of our partner banks and portfolio companies in the years ahead."
Adam Aspes, a General Partner at JSOV said, "Matt and I worked together for 17 years on the sell-side. He played a critical role in building our group into one of the industry's premier financial services boutiques. I am fired up to work with Matt again – this time to help create an ecosystem for community banks to stay ahead of fintech trends and access new technologies."
Prior to JSOV, Matt spent over 20 years in the institutional equities business focusing on the financial services sector. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and financial sector specialist at Stephens, where he worked closely with the capital markets team, institutional investors and corporate clients. Before Stephens, he worked with the sector sales and bank equity research teams at Piper Jaffray & Co. Earlier in his career Matt held senior equity research positions at Sterne Agee & Leach, Moors & Cabot and RBC Capital Markets, where he covered East Coast banks, specialty finance companies and emerging banktech. Matt received his Bachelor of Science from Marquette University.
The JAM FINTOP Banktech investment team is currently evaluating investments in B2B banktech companies with active deployments in banks and annual recurring revenue approaching or exceeding $1 million. For more information visit http://www.jamfintop.com.
About JAM Special Opportunity Ventures
JSOV is an affiliate of Jacobs Asset Management (JAM), an investor in financial services companies with a 26-year track record across public and private markets. JSOV was formed in 2020 to partner with top investors, management teams and innovators in the financial services industry. Its principals are Sy Jacobs, Ryan Zacharia and Adam Aspes.
About FINTOP
FINTOP is a team of entrepreneurs that built the foundations of fintech. The firm invests in the next generation of B2B SaaS and service-enabled software companies that are changing the way financial institutions and their customers move, track and interact with money. Targets have a proven product in the market, real revenues and are helmed by veterans of the industries they are looking to shape.
