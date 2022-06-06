Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matteo Pittaluga, founder of Marketing Genius training institution and digital marketing expert, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Matteo Pittaluga was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Matteo Pittaluga into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Matteo Pittaluga has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Matteo will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Matteo Pittaluga will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"It's an honor and a privilege to be part of a community of experts with the purpose of sharing valuable knowledge and inspire other leaders to take their career to the next level. I am ready to contribute to the Forbes Council members and Forbes readers by sharing anything I know in the field of marketing and providing valuable tips every day. Digital marketing has become essential now for every company and I believe my expertise in this world will help other business owners to grow their revenue and digitalize their companies successfully."
