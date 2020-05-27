SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterport, the world leader in 3D capture technology and spatial data, today announced its integration with Autodesk BIM 360® to enable construction customers to collaborate virtually. Now, teams using BIM 360 can access and walk through Matterport digital twins of their job sites while accessing the full array of project information in their BIM 360 Project Home dashboard.
"By simply adding the Matterport Partner Card into their BIM 360 Project Home, construction teams can activate the Matterport integration to streamline documentation across workflows and collaboration between stakeholders," said Tomer Poran, Director of Business Development, Matterport. "Our BIM 360 integration is just the beginning of our work with Autodesk's leading construction portfolio, Autodesk Construction Cloud."
Autodesk Construction Cloud™ is a portfolio of software and services that brings together Assemble, BuildingConnected, PlanGrid and BIM 360. And with Autodesk's established design authoring tools, it connects headquarters, office and field teams to increase collaboration and productivity.
"No matter where construction team members are physically, they need to be able to collaborate with one another in order to keep work moving along schedule," said James Cook, head of integrations, Autodesk Construction Solutions. "Embedding Matterport's 3D walk-throughs into the BIM 360 Project Home dashboard provides construction team members spatial context alongside essential project data so they can seamlessly collaborate and make decisions from any location, saving time and money to keep projects on track."
For over a century, H.H. Angus & Associates Limited Consulting Engineers has been at the forefront of design technology, standards and practices. An Autodesk and Matterport customer, the company leverages the BIM 360 integration to accelerate decision making and drive efficiencies throughout the design and building phases.
"The Matterport platform is an integral part of our workflow at HH Angus, and Autodesk BIM 360 is quickly becoming table stakes with many of our partners in AEC," said Akira Jones, P. Eng., LEED AP Principal and BIM Leader at HH Angus. "The ability to integrate the two platforms will take our information sharing with all our project stakeholders to the next level."
Learn how simple it is to add the Matterport Partner Card in Autodesk BIM 360 here.
About Matterport
Matterport is the leading spatial data company digitizing and indexing the built world. Its unique 3D capture technology creates the spatial data layer on which the industry can interoperate, and the company's all-in-one 3D data platform makes it fast and easy to turn any physical space into an accurate and immersive digital twin. The Matterport platform helps customers realize the full potential of a space at every stage of its lifecycle including planning, construction, appraisal, marketing and operations. Learn more at matterport.com and browse our gallery of digital twins.
About Autodesk
