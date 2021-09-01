LAKE TAHOE, Nev., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AV Programming Associates (AVPA), a Crestron and Extron programming company based in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, announced recently that the company's owner, Matthew Grisafe, is releasing a new, full-length book. The book is titled Business Ain't Rocket Science, and it features advice, insights, and stories from Grisafe's 20 years as a small business owner.
As the title indicates, Business Ain't Rocket Science offers information that is practical, relatable, and easy to implement. It is geared toward small business owners in any industry who are seeking simple, yet effective ways to start or grow a business.
Grisafe's approach to business is one that is steeped in relationships. In the book, Grisafe discusses how he builds relationships with clients, partners, and team members, and he offers advice on topics such as communication, networking, teambuilding, and more. He includes numerous stories and real-life examples of how he has personally implemented the principles he is presenting to the reader in his own small business.
On the release of his book, Grisafe commented, "In my 20 years as a business owner, I've learned a lot about how to successfully run a small business, manage people, grow my network, and effectively serve my customers. Some of the principles I share in this book I learned from others, but many of them I've learned simply through experience."
Grisafe continued, "This is a book I've been wanting to write for a while now, and I felt like the company's 20-year anniversary was a great time to do it. As the owner of a small business that has seen a good amount of success, I wanted to offer some insights into what I feel has contributed to that success. It's my hope that other small business owners will read this book and learn from my experiences. I know my way isn't the only way to run a business, but it has worked well for me. At the very least, I hope it will provide a different perspective than one you might get from other business books that can often be more philosophical than practical."
Business Ain't Rocket Science is being released in conjunction with AVPA's 20-year anniversary. It is published by Founder Nonfiction by Businessing Magazine, and is available for purchase on all major bookselling platforms, as well as on the AVPA website.
About Matthew Grisafe
Matthew Grisafe is the Owner and President of AV Programming Associates, a company he co-founded in 2001. He is the author of Our Code, a book that details the founding and early years of his company, as well as the eBook Home Entertainment and Control at the Tip of your Finger. Matthew has been married to his wife Kristie for more than 30 years and is the proud father of three grown sons and one granddaughter.
About AV Programming Associates
AV Programming Associates (AVPA) is an independent programming company that specializes in control systems programming and user interface solutions. The company has experience working in all environments, including professional sports arenas, military bases, luxury hotels, corporate headquarters, and high-end residences. Working with discerning dealers and intelligent end users, AVPA provides Crestron and Extron programming, design support, and consulting for high-end AV and automation systems. With more than 1,500 projects completed, AVPA is among the leading AV programming companies in the United States. You can learn more about AVPA on their website: http://www.avprogramming.com
