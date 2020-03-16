CHICAGO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Maven Wave has earned designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company based on employee feedback. According to Maven Wave's Great Place to Work profile, 94% of Maven Wave's employees say it's a great workplace "compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company."
Last year, Maven Wave was also included on Great Place to Work's Best Small & Medium Workplaces™, Best Workplaces in Chicago™ and Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ lists.
"When you look at the reasons why Maven Wave consistently earns recognition from Great Place to Work®, our people and culture come up again and again," said Jeff Lee, Partner & Founder at Maven Wave. "Building and maintaining an exceptional culture for rockstar talent has been our #1 goal from the beginning, and it's the basis for all of our success. We're very proud that our growing team continues to enjoy the collaborative, positive, supportive workplace environment that's a part of Maven Wave's DNA, and we thank them all for their immense contribution to our company culture."
"We congratulate Maven Wave on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.
To see all of Maven Wave's awards and recognitions, click here, and find Maven Wave's job listings here.
About Maven Wave:
Maven Wave, an Atos company, helps leading companies make the shift to digital and shorten the fuse to innovation. Maven Wave combines the expertise and discipline of top-tier consulting and the agility you'd expect from a cutting-edge technology firm. This multidisciplinary blend of skills allows us to create unique digital advantages for our clients. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Maven Wave's digital solutions are agile, mobile, rooted in analytics, and built in the cloud. Learn more at mavenwave.com and watch our overview video here.