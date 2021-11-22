MavenNext Your Premier ServiceNow Partner. MavenNext delivers solutions that enable you to realize the full potential of the Now Platform. Improve your efficiency, reduce operational costs, and increase productivity. Your success is our success. (PRNewsfoto/MavenNext)

 By MavenNext

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MavenNext, a leading premiere ServiceNow partner and technology solutions company, announced it will release an IT Service Management Complimentary Assessment for the first quarter of year 2022, which begins January 1, 2022, following their continued growth and response to clients' needs to strengthen IT service management. MavenNext, dual headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Columbus, OH, will host a live webinar to discuss the benefits. Learn more about:

"Transforming organizations through People, Process and Technology" - Michelle Murtha

The power of a cloud-based ITSM platform to transform your IT service delivery

  • Best practices for each phase of legacy migration
  • How choosing the right partner can smooth the transition

Speakers: MavenNext's Michelle Murtha, an industry expert, will share a flexible and phased approach to managing IT services with the aid of an ITSM assessment.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time on December 15, 2021. Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting: https://bit.ly/ITSM_MavenNext. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent including dial-in details and unique access codes required for conference call entry.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the MavenNext YouTube channel:

https://bit.ly/MavenNextYouTube  

About MavenNext

MavenNext is a new type of ServiceNow partner—one that encourages both the Now platform expertise and human transformation needed in today's digital world. The team builds resilient holistic services that mobilize your world of work with seamless workflows, reduced software spend, and customized MavenCreate®. Their proprietary MavenCreate® enables clients to realize the full potential of the Now platform.

Learn more at: www.mavennext.com  

ITSM Assessment Contact

Michelle Murtha

Sr. Manager of Business Process Practice

MMurtha@MavenNext.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mavennext-announces-information-technology-service-management-itsm-assessment-itsm-solutions-301430060.html

SOURCE MavenNext

