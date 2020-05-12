LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Available in the Apple App Store and Android market, Mavens List ushers in a new pillar of connectivity for direct social booking. The platform curates a seamless conversation between global brands and businesses amongst the influential and highly celebrated. In response to the flux of the digital business pivot; campaigns for such platforms have also risen. Founder & CEO Jeff Jones, along with co-founder Nick Gangi, and Business Partners Lee Caplin of Penske Media Corporation and Kelly Dooley of BodyRock Sport, found the perfect balance of business-to-brand convenience with fine-tuned social algorithms and highly decorated talent. All found in one place, brands see the finish line in the wake of their launch.
"After working as a social media marketing manager and influencer booking consultant for almost a decade, I found that although the demand for talent was high, many of the brands I managed encountered the same pain points; finding talent for their projects was inefficient, not secure, and often involved going through multiple middlemen. In turn, I also realized that a lot of talent was missing out on additional income as they had no tool to vet, review, and receive offers globally," says Jones.
Mavens List is a revolutionary social transactional network platform that provides a seamless and secure mobile booking system for brands, venues, charities, educational institutions, and more to not only match but securely pay via patent pending unique escrow payment process where funds are verified and paid upfront and placed in escrow to prevent fraud in the talent buying industry. The Mavens List talent portal is all inclusive spanning from celebrities and influencers to thought leaders and sports figures who have been verified both legally and through industry experts.
Once verified and approved, Mavens List users creates their own profiles and optimize them as they would their other social media profiles, only Mavens List is geared to build transactional relationships so users are encouraged to include visuals and data, such as social media followers, impression insights, and recaps of previous bookings, audience reach and media garnered, thus allowing brands to make the best-informed decision when selecting who they wish to work with.
"Mavens Lists direct-to-consumer interface not only makes direct booking possible, but also empowers both brand and talent by building a relationship," says Dooly. "An absolute game changer by granting entrepreneurs streamlined access to influencers and celebrities."
When it comes to financial security, Mavens List ensures sensitive payment information about you and/or your business will be maintained securely in conformity with applicable financial and data security requirements. Mavens List is PCI-compliant and maintains GDPR certification.
Behind the scenes of Mavens List, an in-house team executes and manages influencer campaigns, as well as assisting brands optimally execute their influencer-marketing strategies. There are no fees associated with joining for influencers. Businesses pay a transaction fee of 7.5% per booking.
"With Mavens List, we've created and optimized an elite membership of diverse talent," says Gangi. "It was important that we make it simple and safe for brands to connect by simplifying various data and complex algorithms that go into selective recommendation, which ultimately, leads to successful collaborations between talent and brands."
Visit www.mavenslists.com for more information.
