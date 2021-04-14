SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

 By SS&C, Maverix Private Equity

WINDSOR, Conn., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Maverix Private Equity has appointed SS&C GlobeOp as fund administrator for its inaugural growth equity fund.

Maverix will use SS&C GlobeOp's full suite of private capital fund services to support the Maverix Growth Equity Fund, including its fund accounting, investor services, reporting and data analytics. SS&C's Toronto team will oversee services for the fund. Maverix was founded in early 2021 by John Ruffolo and Mark Maybank.

"We aim to build a globally-recognized, industry-leading, Canada-based private equity platform, so we want to partner with the best. SS&C is one of the world's largest private equity administrators," said John Ruffolo, Managing Partner at Maverix. "SS&C's leadership position, combined with its cutting-edge technology, risk controls, cybersecurity and premium customer service will ensure that Maverix can grow its business with speed and agility, and provide top-tier reporting to our investors."

"We are pleased to partner with Maverix as they invest in Canada's growing industries," said Henry Toy, Managing Director, SS&C GlobeOp Canada. "SS&C has a long history of supporting Canada's private equity industry, and we are committed to delivering front-to-back solutions to help our customers grow."

About Maverix Private Equity

Maverix Private Equity is a Toronto-based private equity firm. It is led by an experienced and talented team with the background, network, and track record necessary to successfully execute on an investment strategy of technology-enabled growth and disruption. Maverix is currently investing out of its inaugural fund, the Maverix Growth Equity Fund I, with a USD$500M hard cap. Maverix targets North American companies with rapidly growing revenue and evidence of a profitable business model. Its target cheque size is expected to average USD$50M for meaningful minority positions in portfolio companies.  

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maverix-private-equity-chooses-ssc-for-inaugural-fund-launch-301268649.html

SOURCE SS&C

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.