Logo for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Maxim Integrated)

 By Maxim Integrated Investor Relations

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) reported net revenue of $720 million for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 ended June 26, 2021, an 8% increase from the $665 million revenue recorded in the prior quarter, and a 32% increase from the same quarter of last year.

"Maxim delivered record revenue in the June quarter, with sequential growth in all end markets, led by Industrial, Automotive, and Comms & Data Center. On the merger front, we are seeking final regulatory clearance for our combination with Analog Devices," said Tunc Doluca, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fiscal Year 2021 Fourth Quarter Results

Based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), diluted earnings per share in the June quarter was $0.93, which benefited from a $13 million tax reserve release. The results were affected by $6 million in pre-tax special items which primarily consisted of $4 million of expenses related to prior acquisitions and $2 million in charges related to our upcoming combination with Analog Devices. GAAP earnings per share, excluding special items was $0.91. An analysis of GAAP versus GAAP excluding special items is provided in this press release.

Cash Flow Items

At the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $2.3 billion, up $257 million from the prior quarter.

Notable items included:

  • Cash flow from operations: $280 million
  • Capital expenditures: $20 million

Trailing twelve months free cash flow was $859 million. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and is defined by cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Dividend and Stock Repurchase

Per the terms of the Merger Agreement between the Company and Analog Devices, we will not declare a dividend that would have been paid in September 2021 and our stock repurchase program remains suspended.

Due to the pending merger with Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated will not be hosting a quarterly earnings conference call and has suspended the practice of providing forward-looking guidance. Investors are requested to review our Investor Relations website for the quarterly financial highlights and SEC filings for the latest updates on the pending transaction with Analog Devices. 



























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



Year Ended







June 26, 2021



March 27, 2021



June 27, 2020



June 26, 2021



June 27, 2020







(in thousands, except per share data)





Net revenues

$         719,855



$             665,029



$         545,369



$      2,632,529



$      2,191,395





Cost of goods sold

235,830



222,144



183,001



872,183



758,743





Gross margin

484,025



442,885



362,368



1,760,346



1,432,652





Operating expenses:























Research and development

114,834



109,228



110,173



454,330



440,166





Selling, general and administrative

81,071



76,544



72,893



320,722



296,722





Intangible asset amortization

846



846



810



3,554



3,078





Severance and restructuring expenses

1,139



155



678



13,434



5,363





Other operating expenses (income), net

2,798



8,848



(173)



22,606



929





Total operating expenses

200,688



195,621



184,381



814,646



746,258





Operating income

283,337



247,264



177,987



945,700



686,394





Interest and other income (expense), net

(5,723)



(2)



(8,488)



(15,964)



(8,298)





Income before taxes

277,614



247,262



169,499



929,736



678,096





Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1)(2)

23,875



27,199



(37,799)



102,475



23,402





Net income

$         253,739



$             220,063



$         207,298



$         827,261



$         654,694





























Earnings per share:























Basic

$               0.95



$                   0.82



$               0.78



$               3.09



$               2.43





Diluted

$               0.93



$                   0.81



$               0.77



$               3.05



$               2.41





























Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share:























Basic

268,160



267,892



266,639



267,546



269,341





Diluted

271,445



271,396



268,777



270,872



272,028





























Dividends paid per share

$                   -



$                      -



$               0.48



$               0.48



$               1.92





















































SCHEDULE OF SPECIAL ITEMS





(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



Year Ended







June 26, 2021



March 27, 2021



June 27, 2020



June 26, 2021



June 27, 2020







(in thousands)





Cost of goods sold:























Intangible asset amortization

$             3,047



$                 4,430



$             3,528



$           17,408



$           12,860





Merger-related expenses(3)

-



-



-



2,394



-





Cost of COVID-19 response programs

609



638



1,591



2,750



3,616





 Total 

$             3,656



$                 5,068



$             5,119



$           22,552



$           16,476





























 Operating expenses: 























Merger-related expenses(3)

$             2,058



$                 2,546



$                   -



$           26,617



$                   -





Intangible asset amortization

846



846



810



3,553



3,078





Severance and restructuring

1,139



155



678



13,434



5,363





Other operating expenses (income), net

831



6,302



(173)



7,436



928





 Total 

$             4,874



$                 9,849



$             1,315



$           51,040



$             9,369





























Interest and other expense (income), net

$            (2,878)



$               (7,359)



$             1,484



$          (15,903)



$               (541)





 Total 

$            (2,878)



$               (7,359)



$             1,484



$          (15,903)



$               (541)





























Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes:























Impact of U.S. tax legislation (1)

$                   -



$                      -



$             6,486



$                   -



$             6,486





Impact of income tax audit settlements (2)

-



-



(51,197)



-



(51,197)





 Total 

$                   -



$                      -



$          (44,711)



$                   -



$          (44,711)





























(1) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.





(2) Includes effect of income tax audit settlements.





(3) Includes ADI merger related expenses such as accelerated stock-based compensation expense resulting from the acceleration of certain RSAs and RSUs, and other legal and professional services.



 



















CONSOLIDATED  BALANCE SHEETS





(Unaudited)







June 26, 2021



March 27, 2021



June 27, 2020







(in thousands)





ASSETS





Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$      2,291,399



$          2,033,973



$      1,578,670





Short-term investments

-



-



35,536





Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

2,291,399



2,033,973



1,614,206





Accounts receivable, net

658,829



571,042



404,778





Inventories

237,414



242,343



259,626





Other current assets

30,643



27,440



39,219





Total current assets

3,218,285



2,874,798



2,317,829





Property, plant and equipment, net

554,339



543,848



550,406





Intangible assets, net

66,998



70,891



87,959





Goodwill

562,540



562,541



562,540





Other assets

120,937



120,149



110,569





TOTAL ASSETS

$      4,523,099



$          4,172,227



$      3,629,303





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$         129,710



$             102,263



$           91,982





Price adjustment and other revenue reserves

259,411



214,366



148,916





Income taxes payable

49,568



53,694



43,457





Accrued salary and related expenses

150,656



128,553



126,751





Accrued expenses

47,967



35,627



42,228





Total current liabilities

637,312



534,503



453,334





Long-term debt

995,460



995,100



994,022





Income taxes payable

343,964



351,738



385,072





Other liabilities

130,423



141,721



139,418





Total liabilities

2,107,159



2,023,062



1,971,846





















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock and capital in excess of par value

269



268



266





Additional paid-in capital

58,055



47,801



-





Retained earnings

2,370,900



2,117,161



1,671,786





Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13,284)



(16,065)



(14,595)





Total stockholders' equity

2,415,940



2,149,165



1,657,457





TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      4,523,099



$          4,172,227



$      3,629,303



















 



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



Year Ended







June 26, 2021



March 27, 2021



June 27, 2020



June 26, 2021



June 27, 2020







(in thousands, except per share data)





Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income

$         253,739



$             220,063



$         207,298



$         827,261



$         654,694





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:























Stock-based compensation

20,176



20,878



23,290



107,993



95,431





Depreciation and amortization

23,564



24,552



36,384



96,456



108,533





Deferred taxes

(4,047)



1,601



14,386



(5,331)



8,994





In Process Research and Development written-off

-



-



-



1,220



-





Loss from sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment

(611)



124



557



(260)



1,191





Fair value contingent consideration

-



5,835



-



5,835



-





Other adjustments

(95)



2,413



2,127



1,745



11,353





Changes in assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable

(87,794)



(85,236)



(24,078)



(254,229)



(42,335)





Inventories

4,890



18,950



(34,562)



21,896



(8,671)





Other assets

(6,759)



(4,875)



(25,769)



(17,343)



(86,299)





Accounts payable

17,384



(719)



5,405



22,187



7,594





Price adjustment and other revenue reserves

45,052



34,118



37,681



110,673



48,426





Income taxes payable

(11,900)



8,021



(45,855)



(34,997)



(74,814)





All other accrued liabilities

26,211



25,715



15,465



41,154



76,758





Net cash provided by operating activities

279,810



271,440



212,329



924,260



800,855





Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(19,500)



(16,229)



(15,680)



(64,942)



(67,049)





Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

11



16



124



94



392





Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities

-



-



1,290



1,500



1,290





Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities

-



8,876



10,734



33,901



104,286





Payment in connection with business acquisition, net of cash acquired

-



-



(69,270)



-



(69,270)





Purchases of investments in privately-held companies

-



(1,235)



(1,840)



(1,345)



(1,960)





Proceeds from sale of investments in privately-held companies

242



-



205



281



378





Other investing activities

-



-



2



-



(116)





Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(19,247)



(8,572)



(74,435)



(30,511)



(32,049)





Cash flows from financing activities:























Contingent consideration paid

-



(10,000)



-



(10,000)



(8,000)





Net issuance of restricted stock units

(9,964)



(15,932)



(6,741)



(61,880)



(35,877)





Proceeds from stock options exercised

82



76



2,240



2,965



18,870





Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase program

-



-



23,725



18,498



42,260





Repurchase of common stock

-



-



(82,299)



(9,201)



(440,811)





Dividends paid

-



-



(128,058)



(128,147)



(517,162)





Net cash used in financing activities

(9,882)



(25,856)



(191,133)



(187,765)



(940,720)





Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 

250,681



237,012



(53,239)



705,984



(171,914)





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 























Beginning of period

$      2,040,731



$          1,803,719



$      1,638,667



$      1,585,428



$      1,757,342





End of period

$      2,291,412



$          2,040,731



$      1,585,428



$      2,291,412



$      1,585,428





























Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments

$      2,291,399



$          2,033,973



$      1,614,206



$      2,291,399



$      1,614,206





























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:























Cash and cash equivalents

$      2,291,399



$          2,033,973



$      1,578,670



$      2,291,399



$      1,578,670





Restricted cash in Other assets

13



6,758



6,758



13



6,758





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$      2,291,412



$          2,040,731



$      1,585,428



$      2,291,412



$      1,585,428



























 



ANALYSIS OF GAAP VERSUS GAAP EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS DISCLOSURES





(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Year Ended









June 26, 2021



March 27, 2021



June 27, 2020



June 26, 2021



June 27, 2020









(in thousands, except per share data)





Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to GAAP gross profit excluding special items:

























GAAP gross profit



$         484,025



$             442,885



$         362,368



$      1,760,346



$      1,432,652





GAAP gross profit %



67.2%



66.6%



66.4%



66.9%



65.4%





Special items:

























Intangible asset amortization



3,047



4,430



3,528



17,408



12,860





Merger-related expenses(1)



-



-



-



2,381



-





Cost of COVID-19 response programs



609



638



1,591



2,750



3,616





Severance and restructuring



-



-



-



13



-





 Total special items 



3,656



5,068



5,119



22,552



16,476





 GAAP gross profit excluding special items 



$         487,681



$             447,953



$         367,487



$      1,782,898



$      1,449,128





 GAAP gross profit % excluding special items 



67.7%



67.4%



67.4%



67.7%



66.1%































Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to GAAP operating expenses excluding special items:

























GAAP operating expenses



$         200,688



$             195,621



$         184,381



$         814,646



$         746,258





Special items:

























Merger-related expenses(1)



2,058



2,546



-



26,617



-





Intangible asset amortization



846



846



810



3,553



3,078





Severance and restructuring



1,139



155



678



13,434



5,363





Other operating expenses (income), net



831



6,302



(173)



7,436



928





 Total special items 



4,874



9,849



1,315



51,040



9,369





 GAAP operating expenses excluding special items 



$         195,814



$             185,772



$         183,066



$         763,606



$         736,889































Reconciliation of GAAP net income to GAAP net income excluding special items:

























GAAP net income



$         253,739



$             220,063



$         207,298



$         827,261



$         654,694































Special items:

























Intangible asset amortization



3,893



5,276



4,338



20,961



15,938





Merger-related expenses(1)



2,058



2,546



-



29,011



-





Cost of COVID-19 response programs



609



638



1,591



2,750



3,616





Severance and restructuring



1,139



155



678



13,434



5,363





Other operating expenses (income), net



831



6,302



(173)



7,436



928





Interest and other expense (income), net



(2,878)



(7,359)



1,484



(15,903)



(541)





 Pre-tax total special items 



5,652



7,558



7,918



57,689



25,304





Other income tax effects and adjustments (2)



(12,950)



(5,928)



(14,378)



(24,765)



(19,668)





Impact of U.S. tax legislation (3)



-



-



6,486



-



6,486





Impact of income tax audit settlements (4)



-



-



(51,197)



-



(51,197)





 GAAP net income excluding special items 



$         246,441



$             221,693



$         156,127



$         860,185



$         615,619































 GAAP net income per share excluding special items: 

























Basic



$               0.92



$                   0.83



$               0.59



$               3.22



$               2.29





Diluted



$               0.91



$                   0.82



$               0.58



$               3.18



$               2.26































Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share excluding special items:

























Basic



268,160



267,892



266,639



267,546



269,341





Diluted



271,445



271,396



268,777



270,872



272,028































(1) Includes ADI merger related expenses such as accelerated stock-based compensation expense resulting from the acceleration of certain RSAs and RSUs, and other legal and professional services.





(2) Includes tax effect of pre-tax special items and miscellaneous tax adjustments.





(3) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.





(4) Includes effect of income tax audit settlements.

















Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared under GAAP, Maxim Integrated uses non-GAAP measures which are adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP results to exclude special items related to the cost of COVID-19 response programs; ADI merger-related expenses; intangible asset amortization; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. We defined free cash flow as net cash provided from operations less gross capital expenditures. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate Maxim Integrated's current performance. Many analysts covering Maxim Integrated use non-GAAP measures as well. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, Maxim Integrated believes these measures are important to investors in understanding Maxim Integrated's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in Maxim Integrated's core business across different time periods. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP financial data and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. The non-GAAP measures displayed in the table above include the following:

GAAP Gross Profit Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP gross profit excluding special items allows management to evaluate the gross margin of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization, ADI merger-related expenses and cost of COVID-19 response programs. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP gross profit excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our revenue generation performance relative to the direct costs of revenue of Maxim Integrated's core businesses.

GAAP Operating Expenses Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP operating expenses excluding special items allows management to evaluate the operating expenses of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; ADI merger-related expenses severance and restructuring, and other operating expenses (income), net. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP operating expenses excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our core business and its direct operating expenses.

GAAP Provision for Income Taxes Excluding Special Items

The use of a GAAP provision for income taxes excluding special items allows management to evaluate the provision for income taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items. Special items include the tax impact of pre-tax special items, significant tax audit settlements, significant prior year tax reserve adjustments, significant tax legislation, and significant non-recurring and period specific tax items, which vary in size and frequency.

GAAP Net Income and GAAP Net Income per Share Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items allow management to evaluate the operating results of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; ADI merger-related expenses; cost of COVID-19 response programs; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. In addition, they are important components of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to understand the results of operations of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and to compare our results of operations on a more consistent basis against that of other companies in our industry.

"Safe Harbor" Statement

Except for historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  These statements involve risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those forecasted, based upon, among other things, general market and economic conditions, regulatory approvals, supply constraints, market developments that could adversely affect the growth of the mixed-signal analog market, product mix shifts, the loss of all or a substantial portion of our sales to one or more of our large customers, customer cancellations and price competition, as well as other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 27, 2020 (the "Form 10-K"). The Form 10-K may be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/743316/000074331620000025/0000743316-20-000025-index.htm.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and based on the information available to the Company as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated, an engineer's engineering company, exists to solve the designer's toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

Contact

Kathy Ta

Vice President, Investor Relations

(408) 601-5697

