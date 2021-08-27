BEAVERTOn, Ore., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EnSoftek Inc., a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) for behavioral health and human services organizations, has announced a partnership with Maximon Behavioral Health based in Huntington Beach, CA, to provide a comprehensive suite of services through the DrCloudEHR solution.
Maximon Behavioral Health provides management and consultancy services to healthcare organizations across the country with the goal of increasing access to behavioral health services, focused on implementing evidence-based clinical programming, ensuring regulatory compliance, achieving key clinical outcomes, and deploying best practice revenue cycle operations.
"In reviewing all of the available options in the market, we concluded that DrCloudEHR technologies, including the strong alignment of their leadership team, best supported Maximon's mission of providing improved access to high-quality, integrated behavioral health services to the vulnerable communities we serve." said Luke Tharasri, President at Maximon Behavioral Health.
DrCloudEHR's robust solution will fully support Maximon's requirements to integrate with major systems required by California, Texas, New York and Illinois and can expand to comply with the requirements of states targeted for future growth. The organization will also utilize DrCloudEHR's Advanced Report Writer, Referral Manager, HIE Integration, and General Ledger Interface.
"EnSoftek is honored to welcome Maximon Behavioral Health to our growing California community," said Ramana Reddy, President and CEO at EnSoftek. "We look forward to partnering closely with the Maximon team and increase their ROI from the DrCloudEHR solution."
The implementation of EnSoftek's DrCloudEHR solution will enable Maximon's team members to participate in the DrCloudEHR User Community, a user network specifically designed for collaboration and sharing best practices.
About EnSoftek Inc. and DrCloudEHR™
EnSoftek Inc. is the creator of DrCloudEHR, a leading provider of Stage 3 Meaningful Use-certified, cloud-based Electronic Health Records (EHR) system to behavioral health and human services and integrated care organizations. DrCloudEHR supports a seamless care continuum within your agency by helping to connect it to a broad network of external providers and patient data sources. Because the solution can be accessed anytime, anywhere, DrCloudEHR enables providers to deliver superior care, improve patient outcomes, and increase overall patient satisfaction levels. EnSoftek specializes in providing diversified enterprise IT solutions to both public and private sector enterprises.
About Maximon Behavioral Health
Maximon Behavioral Health is designed to work alongside providers and health plans to develop and manage necessary and appropriate services to address the behavioral health needs of the communities they serve including crisis stabilization, acute inpatient care, outpatient therapeutic programs, and longitudinal care management. The goal is to design systems that achieve positive clinical, quality, and regulatory compliance outcomes, which will ultimately translate to meeting the sustainability and financial goals for our partner organizations. We accomplish this through the collective expertise of our staff and the IT systems we have designed, employing real-time analytics in order to inform decisions in a timely and meaningful manner.
Media Contact
Murray Heidebrecht, EnSoftek Inc., 503-643-1226 x 139, mheidebrecht@drcloudehr.com
SOURCE EnSoftek Inc.