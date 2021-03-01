FRIEDRICHSDORF, Germany, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Maxon announced it has completed the acquisition of forger, a digital 3D sculpting and texture painting application for iOS. Conceived over a decade ago by Javier Edo Meseguer, forger offers desktop-class, professional-level sculpting workflows on mobile devices.
forger features an intuitive multitouch interface and a comprehensive collection of sculpting brushes and tools. Powerful remeshing algorithms as well as masking and layering capabilities make concept- and production-level sculpting on a mobile device a reality. The ability to import/export OBJ and Alembic file formats further facilitates mobile to desktop workflows.
"We are always looking for ways to expand the creative freedom and capabilities of our artistic community. We love the fun and immediacy that forger's workflow on iPad offers for sculpting and painting. We look forward to exploring what more it can bring to our users," stated David McGavran, CEO. "Javier is a respected programmer who has dedicated himself to developing tools that expand and enhance the everyday needs of production artists, and we're thrilled to have him join the Maxon team."
forger supports all iOS devices (iPad/iPhone/iPod Touch), although it benefits from the extra workspace found in the larger devices and makes great use of the performance benefits that iPad Pro(s) bring to the table. It also supports Apple Pencil.
forger maker Javier Edo, who cut his teeth creating visual effects and pipeline tools for award-winning VFX and production companies working on blockbuster films, commercials and TV shows, will become permanent part of the Maxon family.
forger is currently available for $9.99 on the Apple App Store.
About Maxon
Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Its product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology, the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools, and the high-end production, blazingly fast Redshift rendering solutions.
Maxon's team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From its popular, inclusive events to its free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to Maxon's ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.
Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.
