FRIEDRICHSDORF, Germany, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maxon, the developers of professional software solutions for motion designers, visual effects artists and editors, today announced the immediate availability of Universe 4.0. This latest subscription-only release features Electrify for creating electrical effects on images, footage, and logos, Texturize Motion for blending animated textures with footage for sketchy, stop motion looks, and Analog for simulating dynamic analog retro-TV-styles, noise, interference, and CRT effects. These new effects include 100+ exciting presets. Universe 4.0 also takes advantage of Apple's latest Metal technology for optimal GPU performance on Mac. With improved Premiere Pro and After Effects integration, users will notice significant performance improvements. Additionally, in an effort to provide continuous content-driven value to the community, 140 exciting new presets have been added for Array Gun and Typographic contributed by talented Motion Designer, Laura Porat.
"Universe 4.0 gives artists the ability to quickly and easily create their favorite effects and add visual excitement to their projects. It's a pleasure to provide tools we know are going to inspire the creative community," said Dave McGavran, Maxon CEO. "I am also very pleased with the under-the-hood improvements that offer notable enhancements, and set the groundwork for greater performance and efficiency in future releases."
Universe 4.0 Overview
- Electrify: Add sizzling lightning effects to images and footage by using source image contours to generate electrical effects, Fractal Noise sources to create custom patterns without image contours or select both options at the same time for maximum shock value. Shimmer effects can be added with an animated matte texture.
- Texturize Motion: Choose from a library of 14 high resolution animated textures to blend into existing footage for sketchy, stop motion looks. Rotation, scale, and position jitter controls are integrated to add additional custom shakiness. Artists can even add custom textures for unlimited possibilities.
- Analog: Simulate a multitude of color, noise, interference, and CRT effects to recreate classic television video effects. Simple settings like Phase, Filter, Temperature offer complete control to create a wide variety of looks. Basic scan lines, CRT dots, and squares can be added for a realistic CRT projection as well as screen curvature, reflections and more.
- New Presets: Includes 100+ presets for the new effects as well as 140 fresh new presets for Array Gun and Typographic created by Motion Designer, Laura Porat. The presets are themed around three categories: Sci-fi, Minimalistic and Trendy/Retro. All the presets are very versatile and can be used with a wide variety of assets and designs.
How to Upgrade:
If you already have the Maxon App installed, updating is simple. Just follow these steps:
- Close out of all host applications.
- Click the "Update" button for Universe.
- Follow the installer prompts.
If you have not installed the Maxon App yet, please download it and follow the steps above.
Recommended Requirements
Universe 4.0 runs on Windows and macOS, and includes over 92 tools for:
- Adobe After Effects CC 2019 or later
- Adobe Premiere Pro CC 2019 or later
- Apple Final Cut Pro X 10.5 or later
- Apple Motion 5.5 or later
- Avid Media Composer 8.2 or later
- Magix VEGAS Pro 14 or later
- DaVinci Resolve 14 or later
Detailed Universe Requirements
Universe 4.0 Pricing and Availability
Universe 4.0 can be downloaded immediately.
About Maxon
Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Its product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology, the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools, and the high-end production, blazingly fast Redshift rendering solutions.
Maxon's team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From its popular, inclusive events to its free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to Maxon's ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.
Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.
Media Contact
Nick Govoni, Zazil Media Group, +1 (978) 866-7354, nick@zazilmediagroup.com
SOURCE Maxon