HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By partnering with the DaleZapatilla, MaXpeedingrods will be able to increase its brand awareness given the enhanced presence at the circuit and during live streaming. The car parts manufacturer started to attach importance to racing sponsorships in 2021 in order to reinforce the public's perception of its brand and deliver their high-performance parts into the hand of car enthusiasts all over the world.
With seven events a year, DaleZapatilla endurance racing event gives local automotive enthusiasts the chance to gain real-world racing experiences and builds strong connections between local racing community and automotive racing industry. As an exclusive title holder of auto parts category, MaXpeedingRods will be significantly featured throughout the fifth event in DaleZapatilla, including demonstrate signage and graphic elements on every corner of the circuit. In addition to title sponsorship, MaXpeedingRods will appear on a series of live streaming, showcasing its professions in producing car-parts in front of thousands of people online. Besides, they will offer premiere products and monetary prize to offline and online visitors. Early in September, MaXpeedingRods sponsored a drift & techno festival in Spain – A Full De Mango in order to show its focus on the Europe market.
"It is important for us to keep an eye on the motorsports events around the world, as this will help us gain a better understanding of the preferences of car enthusiast from different areas and contribute to building a better racing industry," MaXpeedingRods's brand chief executive Lulu Yang speaks highly, "We appreciate every chance that could build connections between local people and our brand, and we are also willing to get more people to love cars and to get involve in automotive racing culture."
MaXpeedingRods has proven to be a supportive partner to the global racing communities, including a full season sponsorship of Championnat de France de Drift(CFD) - the most popular drifting championship in France, official sponsor of A Full De Mango (Spain), sponsor to the Carmageddon car show presented by the West Texas Region Sports Car Club of America, as well as exclusive title sponsorship of auto parts category in auto parts category at $2000 Challenge, Florida.
"This sponsorship will allow us to expand our presence and prominence in racing industry at an international level, while also supporting Spanish racing fans in fulfilling their dreams," said Henry Chen, CEO of MaXpeedingRods. "The passion for 'fulfilling the dream' is what encouraged us to set up our company 15 years ago and it is something we will continue to concentrate on in the future."
MaXpeedingrods has devoted to produce high performance parts and provide effective solutions for consumers vehicles since 2006. At maxpeedingrods.com, MaXpeedingRods launched a new Racers Sponsorship Program to help amateur racers and aspiring racers that possess the drive and the dreams. If you're looking to take your racing career and dreams to the next level, then the MaXpeedingRods Racer Sponsorship Program is your gateway to the drift.
About MaXpeedingRods
After launching over fifteen years, the auto parts brand MaXpeedingRods mainly producing and selling connecting rods, crankshafts, turbochargers, and coilovers, etc. They have garnered a large following with incredible two-hundred percent sales growth. And now, they have over 500 employees and operates in America, Europe, Australia, and Asia which services more than 4 million people. The brand has received huge momentum in many countries with 1.5 million user growth annually.
