HONG KONG, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- April 15th, Racks in the Glenfield, Leicester distribution facility were filled with thousands of auto parts from MaXpeedingRods. The 150,000-square-foot facility, which would be MaXpeedingRods' 3rd warehouse in the United Kingdom, is filled with roughly 8,000 different products and is expected to bring customers in the UK 2-6 business days delivery on orders for in-stock parts.
Founded in 2006, MaXpeedingRods has about 1,000 employees and develops to over 4,000,000 customers. Its markets have expanded to the United States, Europe, Australia, and Asia. MaXpeedingRods found that manufacturing and supplying only set in one place is rare to meet demand worldwide in quick delivery.
"Nobody wants to wait for a package for half a month while shopping online." MaXpeedingRods' director of marketing Lu Yang said. Therefore, the scheme of global warehouse expansion has come into being.
Global Warehouses Network
After several years of expansion, MaXpeedingRods has 26 warehouses around the world, three of them were settled in 2021 and more in the future. So far, the global warehouses are 3,382,000 square feet with a total daily capacity of order processing up to 785,000 which provided nearly 3,000 jobs for the local areas. In the past half a year, over 528,000 packages were sent from these warehouses.
Not only that, in order to ensure safe and efficient operation of the warehouse, MaXpeedingRods adopts high-value commodity management to achieve 24-hour real-time monitoring, independent storage area, and independent operation by dedicated personnel to ensure product quality.
Shorten Delivery Time
Shortening the delivery time to improve the customer experience is the main purpose for MaXpeedingRods to establish warehouses worldwide. Adhering to the "the closer we are to the customer, the faster we can ship" business philosophy, [MaXpeedingRods set 2 warehouses in Thailand, 4 warehouses in Australia, and 15 warehouses in Europe, which main cover United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, France, Spain, and the Czech Republic, and is expected to cut shipping times for all its customers.
In the United States, MaXpeedingRods's 5 locations are in California, New Jersey, Kentucky, and Texas. The goal of the multi-warehouse setting was to cover 98 percent of the country in two days or less. The setting of the local warehouse can also provide users with the greatest benefits, such as free shipping for local warehouse shipments.
About MaXpeedingRods
MaXpeedingRods is a manufacturer and supplier for performance parts and aftermarket replacements, the staple of its is connecting rods, suspensions, turbos, air suspensions, and internal parts. For more information, please visit website: https://www.maxpeedingrods.com/
Website: https://www.maxpeedingrods.com/
Email: coop@maxpeedingrods.com
Media Contact
Lam J., MaXpeedingRods, +1 6143839810, coop@maxpeedingrods.com
SOURCE MaXpeedingRods