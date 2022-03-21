HONG KONG, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MaXpeedingRods, the company best known for high-quality budget-friendly coilovers, connecting rods, and turbochargers, is bringing its newest line of portable generators to the United States market.
According to the US Energy Information Administration (2020), American homes experience loss of electricity of approximately six hours per year. With the average American household refrigerator containing roughly three hundred dollars in food (O'Connell, 2017), even one loss of electricity for more than 4 hours can result in a loss of several hundred dollars.
Why consider a portable generator?
When considering a portable generator, it is critical to evaluate the particular needs. A larger family will tend to have higher power needs than a smaller family. A portable generator for occasional outdoor use can usually be smaller than one designed to serve as emergency power in case of a power outage.
The Generator Can be Used in Any Outdoor Activities
Some of the most common household appliances use more power than they may think, as the average coffee maker uses 800-1400w, home refrigerator uses 150-400w, a microwave uses 1000-2000w, and a home 2-ton AC unit uses around 1300-2000w. It can easily see that if the household are trying to power refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, and perhaps a hairdryer, a 2000w generator simply would not be large enough to power all these needs.
So why not just buy the largest generator the household can afford? Larger generators (higher wattage) burn more fuel per hour than smaller generators and tend to need refueling more frequently. Therefore appropriately sizing the generator to need ensures adequate power delivery while maintaining fuel efficiency and convenience.
MaXpeedingRods 2300/3200 watt portable generators
MaXpeedingRods released its newest line of portable generators to the United States market in October, 2021. It covers two main types, MXR2300 and MXR3200. The MaXpeedingRods MXR2300 has a 50% working load run time of approximately 6.5 hours while maintaining a power output of 1800w continuous (2300 peak). The MaXpeedingRods MXR3200 has a 50% working load run time of approximately 4 hours while maintaining a power output of 2800w continuous (3200 peak).
Both offer an eco mode which allows the motor to automatically adjust its fuel consumption, in turn saving household money by preventing unnecessary gasoline usage, and both have a fuel capacity of around 4L (1 US gallon). The ultralight generator weighs in at only forty pounds, allowing ease of transport. Plus, there is a LED status light that alerts user to low oil, as well as power status and overload.
In case of overload, the onboard circuit breaker will trip automatically, preventing damage to the generator. The number of devices that need power will directly dictate the need for power outlets on the generator. The MXR2300 and MXR3200 both have two 120V 20A outlets, with the MXR3200 having an additional 120v 30A outlet for powering high current loads such as a refrigerator or AC unit. In addition, they both have two 5V DC USB outlets for charging portable electronics and ensuring safety in an emergency.
When considering purchasing a portable generator for home/emergency use, cost is always a factor. The MaXpeedingRods MXR2300 is the most cost effective home generator on the market, with a retail price of $439 USD and the larger MXR3200 comes in at $599 USD. Look for them to be on sale Look for them to be on sale on maxpeedingrods.com.
In conclusion, the new line of portable generators from MaXpeedingRods delivers the power customers need with excellent run time, low noise levels, great flexibility and all at a low cost.
About MaXpeedingRods
After launching over sixteen years, the auto parts brand MaXpeedingRods mainly producing and selling connecting rods, crankshafts, turbochargers, and coilovers, etc, and now expand to portable generators. They have garnered a large following with incredible two-hundred percent sales growth. And now, they have over 500 employees and operates in America, Europe, Australia, and Asia which services more than 4 million people. The brand has received huge momentum in many countries with 1.5 million user growth annually.
