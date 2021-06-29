ROCKVILLE, Md., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maxtena Inc., a US-based antenna design and manufacturing company and the inventors of the patented Dynamic Aperture Technology, introduce the world's most advanced, smallest, patented GNSS antenna for high precision and autonomous multi-frequency applications. The M9HCT-A-SMA antenna is a high accuracy, multi-frequency active helix GNSS antenna + L-band corrections services.
The revolutionary design will offer simultaneous GNSS reception on L1: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, L2: GPS L2C, Galileo E5B and GLONASS L3OC and L5: GPS + L-band corrections in a rugged, compact and ultra-lightweight form factor. The antenna is a perfect match for high precision applications.
The M9HCT-A-SMA is a great fit for the UAV markets where high performance and low weight are driving features in antenna selection.
The M9HCT-A-SMA active helix design features Maxtena's patented compact and lightweight Helicore® technology.
This technology provides excellent pattern control, polarization purity and high efficiency in a very compact form factor.
The M9HCT-A-SMA is ground plane independent and offers extremely low power consumption and minimal phase center variation over azimuth crafted for high precision applications. The antenna offers superb axial ratio ensuring multipath error is mitigated.
For the embedded version, Maxtena provides support for installation and integration of the embedded antenna to offer an exceptional antenna performance. Maxtena can embed the antenna in any housing, then tune the antenna to match their housing's materials, electronics and space.
Maxtena's Chief Commercial Officer Vanja Maric said, "The M9HCT-A-SMA is the most revolutionary GNSS antenna on the market today. It combines all lower and upper GNSS bands including L1/L2/L5 across all constellations and features L-Band corrections. At the same time this antenna is the smallest solution with such a performance on the market. The superb axial ratio and multipath rejection allow the antenna to operate in the most RF noisy environments. We see a trend of higher accuracy demand across various industries from autonomous vehicles and robotics to commercial products such as lawn mowers and robotics using our antenna solution."
For more information about Maxtena's range of helix antennas, visit https://maxtena.com/products/helix-antennas/.
About Maxtena: Founded in 2006, Maxtena has rapidly become the recognized global leader in advanced antenna beamforming & RF field by developing and producing innovative wireless solutions. We are engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing a comprehensive range of embedded, external and electronically steered phased array antenna solutions for GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, COMPASS, Galileo, Beidou), Iridium, Inmarsat and Thuraya Satellites and Terrestrial IOT, SATCOM and 5G LTE applications.
