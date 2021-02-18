HUDSON, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enphase's back-up battery and storage solutions, manufactured by Enphase Energy, provides the safest and most adaptable options for Enphase micro inverter systems. Even existing M series inverters along with the newer IQ series systems can take advantage of this tax credit for existing customers by adding storage to their solar system. "Hurricane season is on its way and Enphase inverters are FEMA endorsed, when we say safe mean are endorsed." William May This reputation and value has been passed on with Enphase's storage solutions as well offering Lithium Iron Phosphate technology unlike most other leading Battery manufacturers.
May Electric Solar provides the safest, solar-plus-storage systems throughout West Central Florida to homeowners who want to generate their own efficient, clean energy while being hurricane ready for power outages. Solar panels manufactured by LG Solar are our recommended choice for their wind load achievements and strength in testing. William continues, "thousands of our installed systems experienced no issues during hurricanes Irma, Matthew, and others since 2011."
"The extension of the tax credit allows individuals to invest in safe, clean and efficient solar energy systems. By taking advantage of this tax credit, it reduces their investment in solar electric by 26%, creating a greater return on investment or a lower loan payment", said William May, owner, and Master Electrician of May Electric Solar. "In addition, this tax credit is also available for the Ensemble back up battery storage system."
Combining the strength of LG Solar, with the technology of Enphase, and May's no sub-contracting installation, it is evident that the trusted professionals at May Electric Solar is the most reliable choice for anyone interested in the benefits of solar savings and back up power solutions.
About Enphase Energy:
Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 30 million microinverters, and approximately 1.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About LG Solar:
LG Solar is a global leader in manufacturing premium solar modules known for their aesthetics, strength, salt water resistant and self-contained quality control methods to ensure long term dependability.
