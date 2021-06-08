LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunbit, the buy now, pay later (BNPL) technology for everyday needs and services, announced today it has entered into a relationship with Mazda North American Operations (MNAO), as the recommended financing solution for MNAO's 550 dealership auto parts and service centers. Sunbit technology is currently available in 111 MNAO dealerships.
"Sunbit's technology helps our service advisors offer a new amenity that relieves stress for many customers who are paying for a service, creating a better overall guest experience," said Rob Milne, Vice President, MNAO. "Their technology fits seamlessly into the interaction between our advisors and customers, alleviating awkward conversations. Rather, it acts as a tool that our advisors can use to combat service declines and help more customers get the service they need. With 95% approval rates, our advisors feel confident offering Sunbit technology to every customer on the service drive."
During a limited rollout in 2020, Sunbit's solution generated more than $2 million in revenue for participating Mazda dealership parts and service centers. Sunbit's technology, designed for in-person and contactless transactions with a digital approval process within 30-seconds with nearly no data entry, does not perform hard credit checks for applicants -- making it an ideal financing solution at dealerships.
Mazda dealerships who join the program will be able to take advantage of an exclusive signup bonus for a limited time only. Sunbit will provide all the necessary training, certification, and promotional materials for Mazda dealership service advisors so they have the tools to offer Sunbit's flexible financing solution to each customer who visits their service centers, helping more people stay on the road safely and stress-free.
Stephen Raymond, Service Manager at Hennessy Mazda in Clayton County, Georgia, commented, "During a very difficult time for service and parts sales, we generated over $232,000 with Sunbit in our first 9 months on the program. My team couldn't be happier with the simple process. Sunbit is a very valuable sales tool and delivers significant customer satisfaction."
"The relationship with MNAO is a big win for Sunbit, Mazda dealerships, and Mazda owners," said Chad Beasley, Sunbit's Head of Automotive OEM. "Together we'll offer a benefit that helps more customers drive away with the parts and service they need. Mazda customers will have more and better options for how they pay for service, while their dealerships get paid right away. This is great all around for local communities, economies, and the Mazda brand."
ABOUT SUNBIT
Sunbit is the preferred buy now, pay later technology for everyday needs and services. Sunbit eases the stress of buying everyday things by offering access to fast, fair and transparent payment options to people everywhere. Our technology is offered in-store and online at nearly 7300+ locations, including 1 in 4 auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices and specialty healthcare services. All loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit.
ABOUT MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.
