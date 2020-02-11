INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration Inc. provides the tools and a platform to enable experienced Sales Management Leaders to create a fractional business that serves small to mid-size organizations by designing and building a sales infrastructure to spur revenue growth.  These businesses often do not have the budget to support a highly skilled sales leader, but by offering a fractional model, Sales Xceleration Consultants are able to provide their services in an affordable way.

The following join the expanding group of sales leaders throughout North America providing fractional sales management services.  Their passion is serving small and mid-sized businesses in their home markets:

"As economic growth continues, many businesses reach a point where they cannot increase revenue without implementing solid sales processes and professionals that will systematically drive long-term earnings.  This group is passionate about serving their local communities and are ready to use their sales leadership skills to make a difference for many organizations in their backyard," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration, Inc.

Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors or to find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your area. 

For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com, and connect with an Advisor in your community to navigate your path to more sales now.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive sales growth when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

  • Creating Your Sales Plan
  • Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members
  • Growing Your Sales

PR inquiries:   Maura Kautsky, email: 233927@email4pr.com or call 844-874-7253, ext. 6.

