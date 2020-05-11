CHANTILLY, Va., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MBA Consulting Services, Inc. (MBA CSi), a leading management and technology services company is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website – www.MBACSi.com. The new site features a new corporate logo, a modern design highlighting its priority service offerings, and its experience delivering creative solutions for government agencies. The new comprehensive website ensures a user-friendly experience across all digital devices, including desktop and mobile.
MBA CSi continues to grow with a nation-wide presence of nearly 400 employees. "In the past year, MBA CSi focused on developing solutions that matter – collaborating with our government customers to protect, transform, and advance the lives of U.S. Citizens," said Sean Delaney, MBA CSi's Sr. Vice President of Corporate Strategy. "We wanted to ensure that the firm's distinctive capabilities were accurately reflected via our enhanced online presence."
The website was developed with social capabilities at the forefront, offering users a one-click ability to share News & Insights across their social networks. It also contains integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to foster improved communication with clients, employees, and teaming partners. MBA CSi will continuously update content with helpful information, articles, blogs, case studies, company announcements, and innovative solutions. Lou Coleman, MBA CSi's President & CEO said, "Our goal during the redesign process was to create a valuable, user-centric and responsive resource across all platforms and devices. Specifically, we focused on making it easier for our customers and potential employees to locate valuable information about our priority solutions offerings and career opportunities."
As part of the ongoing evolution of our company's brand, MBA CSi is also proud to introduce the new corporate logo. Our business has grown and advanced over 30+ years, and we felt it was time for a change. We transformed our logo to reflect who we are today—a modern company with vision, service, and reliability.
ABOUT MBA CONSULTING SERVICES, INC.
MBA Consulting Services, Inc. (MBA) is a leading government solutions provider. We create innovative and transformative solutions that help government agencies optimize their technology systems, data, and mobility. We share a passion for creating real value and positive working relationships, and have become a trusted and impartial partner to our civilian, defense, and intelligence clients. We draw on our proven leadership expertise, diverse experience working with emerging technologies, and deliver the most effective and efficient solutions. MBA was founded in 1988 and is a privately held company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. We have nearly 400 diverse and outstanding people in 46 worldwide locations.