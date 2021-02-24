CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The four MBA programs at the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School have received STEM designation.
At UNC Kenan-Flagler students can earn their MBAs in the Full-Time MBA, Evening MBA, Weekend Executive MBA and online MBA@UNC programs.
All MBA students in all four programs will now graduate with a STEM-designated degree.
The four MBA programs received the STEM designation after the UNC System reviewed and approved UNC Kenan-Flagler's request to change the program's classification using the Instructional Program (CIP) code of the National Education Statistics.
"This change reflects the analytical rigor of our MBA programs, which have long developed business leaders and today – more than ever before – need to be ready to apply their analytics skills to make data-driven strategic decisions," said Brad Staats, associate dean of MBA Programs, professor of operations and faculty director of the Center for the Business of Health.
"In recent years, we have significantly enhanced our analytical offerings, from innovative new courses to weaving the related knowledge and skills throughout the curriculum. Our students graduate with the skills valued by employers and needed for long-term career success," said Staats.
For international students, a STEM-designated MBA offers a two-year extension of the Optional Practical Training (OPT).
In its Full-Time MBA program, UNC Kenan-Flagler offers concentrations in Business Analytics and Management Science as well as Technology and Innovation Management. It also offers concentrations in Capital Markets and Investments, Consulting, Corporate Finance, Marketing, Operations Management, Real Estate, Energy, Entrepreneurship, Healthcare and Sustainable Enterprise.
