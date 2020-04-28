NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup announced today that two campaigns from its global network have been named to Fast Company's 2020 list of World Changing Ideas. McCann New York's "Changing the Game" for Microsoft and McCann Tel Aviv's "ThisAbles" for IKEA Israel were both selected. The World Changing Ideas list honors the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are "pursuing innovation for the good of society and the planet."
"These kinds of ideas are not just an investment in advertising, they require a much deeper commitment," said Rob Reilly, Global Creative Chairman, McCann Worldgroup. "We are proud to partner with two incredible companies and to have played a small part in bringing these innovations to the world. Both Microsoft and Ikea raised awareness for some of the issues faced by persons with disabilities and actually helped make an impact in their lives."
McCann New York's "Changing the Game" for Microsoft demonstrates the power of the Xbox Adaptive Controller to level the playing field and make the gaming world a more inclusive place. The product didn't just change the way gamers with limited mobility played; it changed the entire gaming industry, with major competitors like Google enabling their platforms to be compatible with the Adaptive Controller. "Changing the Game" first aired during Super Bowl LIII in 2019.
McCann Tel Aviv's "ThisAbles" for IKEA Israel initiated an industrywide exploration of how to make furniture more accessible to people with disabilities. The program included the invention of 13 small, yet innovative, add-ons, making the brand's most popular and iconic furniture and accessories accessible for persons with disabilities.
This recognition by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas continues McCann Worldgroup's strong performance in creative and effectiveness awards, including being named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020. McCann Worldgroup was also named the #1 advertising agency network for promoting good in the 2019 Good Report, a collaboration between WARC and ACT Responsible; Network of the Year at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity; the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company, by the Effies, for the second year in a row; and the 2019 Global Agency of the Year by Adweek. This April marked the fifth year in a row that McCann Worldgroup was included on Advertising Age's "A-List" of the world's top agencies.
