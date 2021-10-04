SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCDEX, the first fully-permissionless DEX for trading perpetual contracts that is capital-efficient with top market liquidity and up to 15x leverage, launches one of the largest trading & liquidity mining programs in the decentralized perpetuals market. At 95,000 MCB, or circa $3M USD equivalent, the program is designed to optimize liquidity and attract traders. Starting today, October 4th, 2021, the program will last through October 17th, 2021.
As of September 23rd, MCDEX launched on Binance Smart Chain. This move was made after tests revealed that the AMM model works as expected and the team felt it was time to expand.
Jean Miao, Co-Founder of MCDEX, expressed, "We continue to prioritize delivering peak performance for perpetuals traders on our decentralized exchange. This can only be achieved through a commitment to high capital efficiency, and Binance Smart Chain allows us to accomplish that. Additionally, we are very excited to announce our new trading and liquidity mining program in which we will be distributing three-million-dollars worth of MCB."
MCB will be distributed to traders based on a formula that rewards a combination of fees paid, open interest, and staking score. More information on how this score is calculated can be found here: https://forum.mcdex.io/t/trading-mining-program-v2/504
To learn more about MCDEX's trading mining program, visit the website: https://mcdex.io/homepage/
About MCDEX
MCDEX is the first fully-permissionless dex for trading perpetual contracts that is capital-efficient with top market liquidity and up to 15x leverage. The decentralized perpetual contract trading platform, powered by AMM, allows anyone to create a contract. Perpetual contracts are one of the most popular derivatives, as they have no expiration date, support margin trading, and the prices are soft-pegged to index prices. Now, with MCDEX, anyone can trade and create perpetual contracts permissionlessly.
