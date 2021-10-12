SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCDEX, the first fully-permissionless DEX for trading perpetual contracts with top market liquidity and up to 15x leverage, launches their $MCB token on FTX, one of the most widely-used centralized exchanges offering derivatives and spot trading. MCDEX quickly achieved $175M TVL and $100M 24h trading volume after MCB went live for traders on the FTX spot and perpetuals markets. Interested traders can learn more about the MCB tokenomics on the MCDEX website.
Jean Miao, Co-Founder of MCDEX, shared, "We are thrilled to see the launch of our MCB token on the FTX exchange. The wider availability of our MCB token increases the access and liquidity on the entire MCDEX marketplace and allows our users more access and trading options than ever before."
Users of the FTX exchange can now also purchase MCB to engage in the trading mining promotion currently running through October 17th, 2021 that allows traders to earn a total of 100,000 $MCB token rewards for trading on MCDEX.
