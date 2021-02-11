VIENNA, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McFadyen Digital, a leading global strategic commerce agency, is adding two industry veterans to keep up with demand for its strategy, technology, marketing, and user experience services. Upward trends have necessitated both key leadership additions as the company continually strives to offer its customers access to the best talent, technologies, and strategies in the digital commerce space.
The company has hired Adam Thibodeaux as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Lee Riesterer as Chief Digital Officer, joining dozens of digital commerce professionals who have joined McFadyen Digital over the past year amid 40% year-on-year growth in 2020.
Adam Thibodeaux joins the McFadyen team as their global leader of sales and business development. His extensive experience in the industry includes leadership positions at Oracle, JCPenney, and Razorfish, meaning that Thibodeaux brings customers a potent blend of domain knowledge backed by consulting and practitioner experiences.
"McFadyen Digital has been a leader in the commerce and marketplace space for over 22 years, producing outstanding results for some of the world's largest brands," remarked Thibodeaux. "I look forward to helping continue this recent momentum as we continue to evolve the notion of what is possible with digital commerce."
Lee Riesterer joins McFadyen to lead their strategy practice, driving innovation for its customer's online marketplace and ecommerce businesses. In his storied career, Riesterer has served as a Global Vice President for SAP, Managing Partner for the Brookhaven Group, and key strategic leadership positions at several other commerce-focused agencies and organizations.
"The clients that McFadyen Digital works with tend to be on the larger, more complex end of the spectrum," explained Riesterer. "The strategic needs of such a sophisticated customer span from market planning, to business operations, to site optimization, to making the right technology decisions to set them up for the next 10 years. I'm looking forward to this challenge and am excited to be joining such a talented organization."
By solidifying these two key leadership positions, McFadyen Digital continues to bolster their digital commerce strategy capabilities that so perfectly compliment their technical, user experience, and digital marketing expertise. As digital commerce continues to evolve in the quest to deliver memorable shopping experiences to both retail and B2B consumers, McFadyen's comprehensive roster of services offers brands a partner to plan for what's now and what comes next.
About McFadyen Digital
McFadyen Digital is a global strategic commerce agency that creates award-winning online marketplace and ecommerce experiences for the world's most prominent brands. Our clients seek to delight their customers with memorable online shopping experiences, and we deliver those results on-time and on budget.
With over two decades of experience with large enterprise commerce projects, our strategy, technology, design, and ongoing innovation services delivered from our offices in the US, Brazil, and India, provide scalable and repeatable results. During 20 years of global delivery McFadyen Digital has optimized the quality, cost, and timeframe benefits of on-shore, near-shore, and off-shore team collaboration.
For more information visit http://www.mcfadyen.com, connect with us on LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter.
