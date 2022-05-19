Nursing leaders, India Watson and Jason Taylor, will present best practices for payer-provider collaboration
ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and an industry leader in technology-enabled, evidence-based guidance, announces its Care Strategy Manager, India Watson, MSN, RN, CCM, and Care Strategy Consultant, Jason Taylor, BSN, RN, will present at the 2022 Annual Case Management Society of America (CMSA) Conference happening June 1-4, 2022, in Kissimmee, Florida. This event routinely brings together case management professionals to share strategies, best practices, and resources. This year's sessions will cover topics including social determinants of health, integrated case management, and reducing hospital readmissions.
Ms. Watson and Mr. Taylor will present the session, "Payer-Provider Collaboration: Aligning a Path to the Future," on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Breakfast Symposia from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (ET). Their discussion will explain how care delivery can be improved when the payer and provider align to achieve successful patient outcomes. Ms. Watson and Mr. Taylor will explain why hospitals and health systems must foster transparent, collaborative relationships with their payers – not only to enhance case management and care coordination – but also to optimize patient/member outcomes and lower unnecessary costs.
"I am excited to share how using unbiased evidence-based resources can help improve provider/payer collaboration and communication," said Watson. "My hope is that everyone who attends will take away strategies for bridging the provider/payer communication gap."
Ms. Watson has more than 20 years of healthcare experience from managing care delivery in the hospital and managed care organizations to her current role as Care Strategy Manager at MCG. Ms. Watson began her career in managed care organizations processing claims, flexible spending accounts, customer service, and enrollment services. She also has experience with three larger payer organizations in utilization management, quality, and case management. Her hospital experience includes medical-surgical, cardiac and case management, and long-term care. Ms. Watson holds a master's degree in Nursing with a concentration in Leadership & Management. Ms. Watson also is certified in case management with Commission for Case Management and Certified Technical Trainer.
Mr. Taylor's clinical experience has been in a variety of settings and organizations from acute care nursing to care coordination. As a travel nurse, he worked in a variety of healthcare settings specializing in all areas of critical care. Mr. Taylor has worked in both the hospital and the payer settings. He has held leadership positions in both utilization review and case management. He developed onsite programs in utilization management, functioned as a case manager in both acute care settings and recovery facilities, and provided direct oversight for both levels at a national level. During his 13 years with MCG, he has worked in the Education Support Services as a Clinical Educator and Clinical Education Consultant, assisting various types of clients from large payers to government agencies, and large multi-facility providers. In Mr. Taylor's current position as a Care Strategy Consultant, he leverages his 23 years of experience using the MCG guidelines to assist clients to maximize their workflows and expertise in the MCG content and solutions.
For those interested in attending the annual CMSA Conference, registration details and additional information can be found at: https://cmsa.societyconference.com/v2/.
About MCG Health
MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, provides unbiased clinical guidance that gives healthcare organizations confidence in delivering patient-centered care. MCG's artificial intelligence and technology, infused with clinical expertise, enables its clients to prioritize and simplify their work. MCG's world-class customer service ensures that clients maximize the benefits of licensing MCG solutions – demonstrating improved clinical and financial outcomes. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com or follow our Twitter handle at @MCG_Health.
About Hearst Health
The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.
