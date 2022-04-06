Accessible directly from McLeod's core LoadMaster® and PowerBroker® solutions, the company's new MPact PRO offers customers deeper market analysis along with the ability to benchmark.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today McLeod Software introduced an extension of their MPact market analysis tool, MPact PRO. By extracting more elements from only the data on loads that have actually moved, MPact PRO breaks down nationwide truckload lanes in more depth so customers can create a step-by-step picture of capacity and volume in markets and evaluate the ever-shifting rate landscape. This robust AI-based analysis is used to create intuitive dashboards, two-dimensional graphs, and maps that can quickly identify the profitability of truck lanes.
Seeing critical key elements on-demand helps users to optimize their daily decisions by targeting where, when, and how to price freight based on the dollar amount and profitability potential. Filters and switches allow a multitude of customized views to analyze lane-based freight data from different perspectives. Clear and concise analysis in dashboard views helps guide business decisions concerning which markets and lanes to pursue.
McLeod's truckload market dataset includes trailer types, load length of haul, load commodity, origins, and destinations, giving users more ways to slice and dissect their markets.
MPact PRO offers analysis that is about both buy and sell rates, but with an important difference - the ability to benchmark and visualize the results against their own operating history. Accessible directly from McLeod core LoadMaster® and PowerBroker® solutions, MPact PRO harnesses these real-time analytics so users don't have to navigate outside the system. This means McLeod customers can make sound daily decisions on complex freight capacity and pricing with easy-to-read and straightforward visual dashboards.
Not all loads are good loads. Market average rate doesn't always equate to the most profit. Little shifts in the ever-changing market have to be seen and understood to make the most rewarding decisions. When those rate influences are visible through intuitive displays, the what, why, and when of the market becomes clearer. The basis of daily business decisions can graduate from guesswork into fact-based, allowing companies to benchmark their performance against the overall market and develop a better strategy for pricing freight.
About McLeod Software
McLeod Software is transforming the trucking and transportation industry with the leading software for trucking dispatch operations management and freight brokerage management. Our customers use business process automation and insight from business intelligence to improve their customer service and operating ratios, attract and retain the best drivers, and automate their crucial business processes. Visit us at http://www.McLeodSoftware.com.
