BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Apr. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The McLeod Software annual User Conference 2021 event will return to being an in-person event, held live at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center this September.

"We are looking forward to meeting in person again and the important networking aspect of the event that our customers and industry partners value so much," said Mark Cubine, Vice President of Marketing, McLeod Software.

McLeod Software will continue to offer the high value content their customers have come to expect from the company's annual User Conference. Attendees will:

  • Learn about McLeod Software's New Products and capabilities
  • Attend Education sessions to help them get more out of their system
  • Hear from their peers about Best Practices, and get new ideas from innovators in the transportation industry
  • Gain insight from Industry Leaders who will share their thoughts on important issues
  • Learn about new products and services from McLeod's many Certified Integration Partners

Details for the conference program and speakers will be published later this Spring. Registration for the conference is now open for all current McLeod Software customers.

About McLeod Software

The companies who run McLeod Software are the transportation industry's innovators. They consistently improve their customer service and operating ratios, attract and retain the best drivers, and automate their crucial business processes. Visit us at http://www.McLeodSoftware.com.

Media Contact

Kristan Hill, McLeod Software, 205-406-1044, Kristan.Hill@McLeodSoftware.com

 

SOURCE McLeod Software

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.