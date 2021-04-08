BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Apr. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The McLeod Software annual User Conference 2021 event will return to being an in-person event, held live at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center this September.
"We are looking forward to meeting in person again and the important networking aspect of the event that our customers and industry partners value so much," said Mark Cubine, Vice President of Marketing, McLeod Software.
McLeod Software will continue to offer the high value content their customers have come to expect from the company's annual User Conference. Attendees will:
- Learn about McLeod Software's New Products and capabilities
- Attend Education sessions to help them get more out of their system
- Hear from their peers about Best Practices, and get new ideas from innovators in the transportation industry
- Gain insight from Industry Leaders who will share their thoughts on important issues
- Learn about new products and services from McLeod's many Certified Integration Partners
Details for the conference program and speakers will be published later this Spring. Registration for the conference is now open for all current McLeod Software customers.
About McLeod Software
The companies who run McLeod Software are the transportation industry's innovators. They consistently improve their customer service and operating ratios, attract and retain the best drivers, and automate their crucial business processes. Visit us at http://www.McLeodSoftware.com.
Media Contact
Kristan Hill, McLeod Software, 205-406-1044, Kristan.Hill@McLeodSoftware.com
SOURCE McLeod Software