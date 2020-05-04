MENLO PARK, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kespry, the leading drone-based aerial intelligence solution provider, today announced McMurry Ready Mix, one of Wyoming's largest aggregates and ready mix producers and crushing operations, is using the Kespry platform for inventory management, mine mapping and auditing. McMurry Ready Mix has facilities across Wyoming, including one of the state's biggest fleets of construction equipment and trucks, serving the needs of major private sector and governmental contracts.
"We needed Kespry because of its ability to help us control inventory and ensure it was accurate, so we could manage costs," said Rob Jongsma, General Manager, McMurry Ready Mix. "We crush 1.2-1.5 million tons of materials a year. We sell approximately that much every year, too. So, it's a million tons in and a million tons out. That's a lot of assets to have on the books and it's really important to keep those inventory numbers accurate for sales forecasts and management."
In 2019 alone, McMurry Ready Mix conducted 270 flights with Kespry. In addition to inventory management, it uses Kespry for mine mapping to confirm topsoil pile yardage for stripping and reclamation.
"We use Kespry a lot. And the great thing is, whether we use it 30 or 300 times in a year, the cost to us doesn't change," said Jongsma. "The value is really in taking advantage of the system and using it to its full ability. I personally haven't found anything better than working with Kespry to manage the volume of inventory we do. The convenience and accuracy really helps us. Kespry's drone technology is where it's at."
The safety benefits of Kespry's touchless approach to drone-based aerial intelligence is another reason McMurry Ready Mix chose the platform.
"With Kespry, I don't have guys crawling around in the Wyoming winter—where it's 10 below zero—on top of frozen aggregate piles to get measurements," said Jongsma. "The safety for my employees and the ability to get inventory done in shorter weather windows has been great. We used to put a limit on the number of times we'd walk piles because of weather conditions because they'd be frozen or slick. We don't have to worry about that safety factor anymore with Kespry."
"We're thrilled Kespry's touchless, virtual approach for measuring stockpiles and conducting inventory management is really helping McMurry confidently fill sales orders, better forecast production and improve operations," said George Mathew, CEO, Kespry. "Everyone at Kespry is dedicated to helping companies like McMurry get the job done without putting employees in harm's way and ensuring everyone who needs the data gets it with no fuss, rapidly and seamlessly."
Kespry's touchless benefits extend to all its data being available in the Kespry Cloud, enabling McMurry Ready Mix to distribute reports digitally throughout its operations.
"It's a great way of sharing information, not only across the company, but even with outside sources, whether it be environmental sources, accounting or customers," said Jongsma. "We can create a PDF directly from the cloud to verify quantities and area sizes. We don't have to deal with spreadsheets or calculations any longer. They get hard data from the PDF which makes the appraisers or accountants much easier to deal with. There's no additional explanation needed. There's a picture of the piles and a calculation of the measurements. Kespry is a source of 100% absolute truth."
To learn more about Kespry and its touchless inspection offerings, visit https://www.kespry.com/mining/
