PHOENIX, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SRS Web Solutions, Inc., creator of the mConsent solution, Digital Forms, with over 3,000 casualties and 80,000 people infected thus far, there is an alarming need of coronavirus precaution for doctors, healthcare professionals, and facilities.'
The mConsent Digital Forms minimize the need for the physical interaction in healthcare environments. This will be a helpful tool in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Healthcare professionals including medical doctors, emergency crew, dentists and ophthalmologists are highly vulnerable to coronavirus as they are interacting with the infected individuals; their health is an important factor in avoiding the spread of the coronavirus
According to SRS Web Solutions, Inc., "The more the Physical Interaction among people at healthcare facilities, the higher the chances are of virus spread"
The Coronavirus spreads mainly among those who have been in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
David Veesler, a structural virologist at the University of Washington in Seattle, states in an article on nature.com: "Understanding transmission of the virus is key to its containment and future prevention"
Implementation of the mConsent Digital Forms at healthcare facilities, including dental practices is rising as one of the most effective ways to prevent a Coronavirus spread. Through the mConsent Digital Forms, patients are able to fill out a brief questionnaire about their symptoms from the comfort of their home.
The user-friendly mConsent Digital Forms are available to a wide range of medical and healthcare facilities such as dental offices, medical offices, eye clinics, and Chiropractors.
mConsent Digital Forms help to ensure protection for healthcare professionals, by providing an effective precautionary measure to avoid infection.
Healthcare facilities can start using the forms in few simple steps at www.mconsent.net/covid.
Media Contact:
Samad Syed, CEO/Founder
877-203-6767
235870@email4pr.com