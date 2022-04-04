McorpCX announced that Forrester Research, Inc has listed the Company in their recent report Now Tech: Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Practices, Q1 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McorpCX ("McorpCX" or the "Company") announced today that Forrester Research, Inc ("Forrester") has listed the Company in their recent report Now Tech: Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Practices, Q1 2022.
In the report, Forrester states that "CX (customer experience) professionals should use this report to understand the value they can expect from a CX strategy consulting practice and to select one based on size and capability."
McorpCX President and CEO Michael Hinshaw says, "Elevating your business by honing your customers' experiences is critical to business growth today and finding the right CX consulting firm to help with that growth is also just as critical. For the past twenty years, I have led a team of CX experts at McorpCX to partner with brands and create customer, employee and partner experiences that transform their businesses."
"Engaging with your customers at every touchpoint of their journey is a proven method for return business. By choosing McorpCX as your Customer Experience partner, you can feel secure knowing that your business is on the right path for success," says Lynn Davison, COO of McorpCX.
Not only does McorpCX work with businesses on their everyday challenges, but they also offer customer experience training and education programs tailored specifically for companies and their individual needs.
"Our training is hands-on, case-driven, and outcome oriented. Our proven methodologies have been tested and relentlessly honed over the years in real world situations. With instructors and facilitators who are senior McorpCX consultants and executives, you are guaranteed to receive CX transformation efforts that drive measurable value," says Hinshaw. "
About McorpCX
McorpCX is an independently recognized customer experience services and solutions leader, partnering with and guiding mid-market and Fortune 500 organizations since 2002. To drive experience-led business success in your company, visit http://www.mcorp.cx.
