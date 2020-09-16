MCP Second Year Option Exercised as the Single Awardee Vendor for the Dell Best-in-Class BPA on GSA AdvantageSelect for Desktops, Laptops and Tablets

The MCP (Dell) GSA/GSS BPA provides a pre-competed, easy-to-use vehicle and creates unique catalogues specific to all federal agencies, state, and local governments. It's been hailed as being "easier to use than all other Government contracts."