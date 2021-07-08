CLEVELAND, Ohio, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCPc, Inc. has restructured its security division, creating Fortress Security Risk Management. Fortress SRM will be laser-focused on cybersecurity and risk management while MCPc will continue its greater mission of Chain-of-Custody endpoint management. This change will allow MCPc to maintain alignment with the technical challenges global organizations are facing and enable Fortress SRM to independently develop new market segments. MCPc, Inc. will retain the original name as well as its Secure Technology Logistics, Secure Technology Asset Disposition, Talent Solutions, and IT Asset Management divisions.
"Our historical businesses help companies eliminate IT noise as we work with them to build long term strategies that systematically leverage endpoint computing technologies for growth, efficiency, and modernization." said MCPc Founder and Chairman Mike Trebilcock. "Enabling the security division to go to market independently makes a lot of sense - we are responding to the needs of our clients and positioning the security business to better serve evolving markets. This is a positive change for MCPc and reflects the healthy investments in people and innovative technologies we've made over the last decade to grow a successful, standalone cybersecurity practice."
Fortress Security Risk Management, will help clients minimize the risk of financial and business disruption from cybercrime through Full-Spectrum Cybersecurity. Fortress SRM will provide Incident Response and Recovery, Cybersecurity Consulting, Cybersecurity as a Service Subscription Program, Insider Threat Detection, Identity & Access Management, and a full suite of Managed Security Solutions; Managed Patching, Endpoint Detection and Response, Managed Backup, and Monitoring & Service Desk, through its 24/7/365 Onshore Security Operations Centers.
"This change is a preemptive move as we foresee greater acceleration in the quantity and sophistication of cyber threats." said Andy Jones, CEO of Fortress SRM. "With cybercrime increasing at an alarming rate, Fortress SRM delivers a comprehensive and integrated set of services and technologies to help companies prepare and solve for the very complicated and vexing problems they are facing."
Fortress SRM is a nationwide team of over 200 cybersecurity professionals with exceptional expertise from the lower mid-market to the Fortune 500 – senior cybersecurity leaders & consultants, security architects & security operations center (SOC) analysts, incident response and remediation experts, digital forensics specialists, governance, risk & compliance (GRC) experts, cyber attorneys, and cyber insurance experts. Fortress has strong partnerships with FBI Cybersecurity Teams and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to help clients with incident response intelligence in the event of an attack.
About MCPc
MCPc is an industry leading managed endpoint computing, technology logistics, asset management, and sustainability organization that provides a proven, powerful end-to-end lifecycle management protocol. These capabilities provide clients expedited digital transformation, better management of the complexity and cost of technology, achievement of sustainability targets, and empower employee performance. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, MCPc operates regional centers in Grand Rapids, MI and Erie, PA. MCPc has recently expanded its operations globally with offices in Canada, the Netherlands, and soon England.
About Fortress Security Risk Management
Fortress SRM, a Division of MCPc, exists to help clients mitigate cyber and business risk by focusing on Full-Spectrum Cybersecurity: Planning, Prevention, Protection, and Response. Fortress SRM's comprehensive, holistic, and integrated set of security services help organizations dramatically improve their security resilience and financial and operational performance while minimizing the risk of business disruption from vulnerabilities and inefficiencies in their people, processes, and technology. With headquarters in Cleveland, OH, Fortress has a national reach as cybersecurity and digital transformation know no borders.
